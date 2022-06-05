The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 5, 2022
This You Gotta See: Is Oklahoma softball the best college team — in any sport — ever?

The Sooners lead the nation in runs, homers, batting average, team ERA, high-fives, bubbles blown and pretty much everything else, but that merely scratches the surface.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Softball Championship - Game 2

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo blasts off with another home run.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

OK, class, it’s time for this week’s assignment. You might not like the sound of it, but this one is mandatory. And as sports fans who appreciate greatness, you’ll be glad you did it.

You’re going to watch the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series.

Specifically, you’re going to watch Oklahoma, the greatest team of all time — and maybe not just in softball. The Sooners might be better than any college team, in any sport, ever. They play Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN for a spot in the WCWS finals.

The Sooners lead the nation in runs, homers, batting average, team ERA, high-fives, bubbles blown and pretty much everything else, but that merely scratches the surface. Over 58 games this season, they’ve outscored opponents 535-52. Despite having a preposterous 35 of those games cut short by mercy rule, they’ve still poured 113 more runs across the plate than any other team. And their ERA? With untouchable Hope Trautwein and Jordyn Bahl leading the way, it’s an unthinkable 0.86.

And then there are the long balls. If Jocelyn Alo — the NCAA’s all-time leader — isn’t obliterating one, Tiare Jennings or Grace Lyons is.

When Northwestern took a 1-0 lead on Oklahoma in the opening round of the WCWS, it was the first time all postseason the Sooners had trailed. By the end of the next inning, the score was 13-1. Mercy? None.

That’s how a team gets to 56-2. Yes, it’s the best record ever. Of course it is. And here’s what’s happening:

MON 6

Avalanche at Oilers, Game 4 (7 p.m., TNT)

The Avs — as locked-in a team as we’ve seen in a long time — are a win away from a four-game sweep. They’re like the Blackhawks, only really good at hockey.

TUE 7

Cubs at Orioles (6:05 p.m., Marquee)

The O’s are knee-deep in their sixth straight losing season. The Cubs are knee-deep in a let’s-not-call-it-a-rebuild. But you know what? That, a couple of crab cakes and an ice-cold Natty Boh is still a pretty good time.

Rangers at Lightning, Game 4 (7 p.m., ESPN)

It’s kind of wild to see the two-time-defending champs on the ropes, but these “Kid Line”-powered Rangers are highly dangerous and clearly the real deal.

Dodgers at White Sox (7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, TBS)

Here comes the team with the best road record in baseball. Don’t the Sox have enough problems? Maybe, just maybe, this is when the Good Guys turn the corner.

WED 8

“Hustle” (Netflix)

Adam Sandler stars as Stanley Sugarman, a disgruntled 76ers scout who travels to Spain and discovers streetball stud Bo Cruz — played by NBA forward Juancho Hernangómez — in this movie premiering today. Review: It’s pretty dang good.

Sky at Mystics (7 p.m., CBSSN)

It’s the Sky’s second straight game against Elena Della Donne’s squad, one of the strongest in the Eastern Conference. Then again, as the Sky proved last year, “strong” in June doesn’t mean a whole heck of a lot.

Women’s College World Series finals (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Also locked into the semifinals: 48-12 Oklahoma State, one of two teams to beat Oklahoma this season. An all-Sooner State finals would be Okie dokey.

Warriors at Celtics, Game 3 (8 p.m., Ch. 7)

The Bucks won twice at the Garden in the second round. The Heat won twice at the Garden in the conference finals. A homecourt disadvantage for the C’s?

THU 9

Dodgers at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Sox fans have to love an early weekday start on the South Side. That’s six extra hours they get to gripe about Tony La Russa before going to bed.

FRI 10

Sky at Sun (6 p.m., Ch. 26)

This is the teams’ first meeting since the Sky upset top-seeded Connecticut in last year’s playoff semifinals. The Sun must be burning for some payback.

Warriors at Celtics, Game 4 (8 p.m., Ch. 7)

How does a nice 2-2 series tie sound to everybody? Make it happen, fellas.

SAT 11

Rangers at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Dylan Cease has more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) over his last two starts. Not to tell pitching coach Ethan Katz how to do his job, but we’d at least consider tweaking that part of the game plan.

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Anthony Rizzo

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Cubs at Yankees (6:15 p.m., Fox-32)

Don’t know if it’ll be awkward whenever Frank Schwindel or Anthony Rizzo reaches first base, but there definitely won’t be silence. Both dudes like to yap it up.

SUN 12

Cubs at Yankees (12:35 p.m., Marquee)

Win or lose, the Cubs will at least have been reminded in this series about what a major-market franchise is supposed to look like.

Rangers at White Sox (1:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

One more for the road. After this, it’s off to Detroit and — uh-oh, there again? — Houston.

