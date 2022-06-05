Man dies after triple shooting at South Deering home

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting Sunday night in South Deering on the Far South Side.
They were sitting on a porch just before 9 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 40, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
A woman, 26, was struck in the left arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was also listed in good condition.
There was no one in custody.
6 killed, Chicago police officer, 2 children among 27 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
A few CPS schools are raising big money through fundraising. None are in the neediest neighborhoods.
The Latest
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Owen Freeman transfers, Bobby Durkin’s next move, June live period
Last week’s announcement that 6-9 Owen Freeman would be transferring from Bradley-Bourbonnais to Moline has turned a very good team into a legit 2022-23 state title contender in Class 4A.
Officers responded Sunday for gunfire at the RailCats Baseball Stadium following the end of the West Side High School graduation ceremony, police say.
For risotto, always use arborio rice, which is known for its high starch content. The starch will be “agitated” while stirring the rice, which yields a delicious creamy risotto.
6 killed, Chicago police officer, 2 children among 27 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
A Chicago cop was seriously wounded Sunday when a traffic stop in Englewood devolved into a firefight that also left a gunman critically hurt, police said.
A few CPS schools are raising big money through fundraising. None are in the neediest neighborhoods.
In 2019, just 13 schools in the entire district spent $300,000 or more in outside money raised from a variety of sources. All were in wealthier areas of the city.