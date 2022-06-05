The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Man dies after triple shooting at South Deering home

The group was sitting on a porch Sunday in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Three people were hurt in a shooting June 5, 2022, in South Deering.

Sun-Times file photo

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting Sunday night in South Deering on the Far South Side.

They were sitting on a porch just before 9 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 40, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A woman, 26, was struck in the left arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was also listed in good condition.

There was no one in custody.

