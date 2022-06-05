The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 5, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
A man was killed in a shooting June 5, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

A man was killed in a shooting June 5, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kenton Avenue when a group of people exited a vehicle and opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The shooters fled the scene in a black sedan, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
3 hurt, 1 critically, in South Deering shooting
5 kids, 3 adults — including 1 Chicago police officer — injured in New City crash
2 hospitalized after fighting, falling onto train tracks at Englewood CTA station
Chicago cop seriously wounded in shootout during traffic stop in Englewood, alleged suspect shot by police
Alec John Such, founding member of Bon Jovi, dies at 70
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The Latest
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs - Game Two
Cubs
Cubs send Caleb Kilian back to Iowa for a few tweaks
Kilian retired the first nine batters before the Cardinals broke through on a wild pitch and a two-run double by Brendan Donovan in the fourth inning, so the quick assumption would be that Kilian would need to make a few adjustments.
By Mark Gonzales
 
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs blow lead in ninth, fall in 11th vs. Cardinals
But David Ross praises Christopher Morel for providing a spark in the leadoff role.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Three people were hurt in a shooting June 5, 2022, in South Deering.
News
3 hurt, 1 critically, in South Deering shooting
The group was sitting on a porch just before 9 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Stephen Curry
NBA
Curry leads way as Golden State makes a statement in Game 2
Warriors leave no doubt this time, putting away Celtics with 43-14 run
By Tim Reynolds | AP
 
Ecuador_Mexico_Soccer__1_.JPG
Chicago Fire
Homophobic chant mars Mexico’s 0-0 tie with Ecuador
The game at Soldier Field was paused late in the second half after a cheer was directed at Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.
By Brian Sandalow
 