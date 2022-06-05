Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The 26-year-old was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kenton Avenue when a group of people exited a vehicle and opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
The shooters fled the scene in a black sedan, according to police.
There was no one in custody.
