Monday, June 6, 2022
67-year-old man killed in Douglas Park double shooting

The men were on their porch Sunday in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

They were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 67-year-old was shot in his chest and body and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was struck twice in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police reported no arrests.

