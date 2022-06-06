Why are the Fire sticking with Arlo White?

The Fire say they are sticking with Arlo White even though the famed broadcaster has joined the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour as its lead announcer.

Knowing what LIV Golf is linked to, why is keeping White around worth it for a struggling franchise like the Fire?

White, the former voice of NBC’s Premier League coverage before reportedly being dropped last month, works a handful of games on WGN-TV when his schedule permits. He also hosts a team-affiliated podcast with regular play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens.

Via an Instagram message, White told the Sun-Times he is “delighted to be still calling Fire games this summer,” but declined to comment on any potential backlash to joining LIV Golf. The Fire declined to comment further than confirming White is still part of the club and that they were aware of his decision before it became public.

When the Fire first brought in White in 2020, it seemed like a significant victory. A team trying to rebuild its good name in the city had landed a voice any soccer fan in America knew. To make it even better, White is an avowed Chicago sports fan who speaks fondly of the Bears and Cubs. He also has a recurring role on the Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso,” further adding to his celebrity.

But after Monday’s announcement, White’s name and reputation could be permanently tarnished in many people’s eyes by working for LIV Golf and who’s funding the operation. If indeed the Fire follow through and keep using White, under contract for the rest of the year, they will be gambling goodwill they might have built for just a few matches and podcasts, productions that would feature a voice plenty of listeners will now associate with something beyond soccer.

By doing that, the Fire risk undermining the community work they’ve done, including some initiatives that would be opposed by the Saudi LIV Golf financiers. The Fire would also be giving publicity to somebody who takes a check from people notorious for trying to use sports to paper over their horrific crimes.

With former major champion Greg Norman as its CEO, LIV Golf is bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf has been labeled as an example of “sportswashing,” a term that means repressive governments are using sports to sanitize their image to the rest of the world. The Saudi government is responsible for numerous human rights offenses, including torturing and murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and carrying out the mass execution of 81 men earlier this year.

The nascent tour has used its unlimited bank account to recruit golf stars, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. PIF was also accused of trying to sportswash last October when it bought Premier League side Newcastle United, sparking outrage in England.

Directly or indirectly, those golfers and Newcastle supporters who embraced their club’s takeover have associated themselves with a brutal regime. White has done the same, joining a startup league that’s so toxic it hasn’t yet secured air time on an American broadcast network. Instead of finding a deal, the first LIV Golf event this week in London will be available in the United States only on its website, YouTube and Facebook pages.

Others who have joined LIV Golf have faced consequences for their actions. One example is Mickelson, who called the Saudis “scary [expletives] to get involved with” but still supported the project and subsequently lost endorsement deals despite his former standing as one of golf’s most marketable stars.

At least for the time being, it seems like White’s voice will still be heard on Fire broadcasts. Even if it will be incredibly difficult for the Fire to market him now.

