The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

AT&T is committed to bridging digital divide

In Chicago, we have deployed AT&T Fiber to numerous predominantly Black neighborhoods, including on the south and west sides.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE AT&T is committed to bridging digital divide
US-media-telecommunication

People walk past an AT&T store.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

A recent op-ed titled “Internet providers must prioritize minority communities” made unfortunate and inaccurate allegations about AT&T’s work to connect people in Chicago.We’d like to set the record straight.

We agree that access to high-speed internet is critical to unlockpossibilities, opportunities and innovations that enable people to live, learn, work and play.We also agree that far too many Americans still can’t or don’t connect to high-speed internet services mainly due to issues around affordability, adoption or availability.We agree this must change.

However, the claim that the “one problem” causing the digital divide is that prominent telecommunications companies are engaging in “modern-day redlining, discriminating in who gets access to high-speed internet” is not accurate. The assertion that AT&T has a “clear record” of digital redlining in Illinois is false.The one source cited to support the allegation is analytically flawed.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words maximum.

We make deployment decisions based on neutral economic factors including the competitive landscape of an area and the cost of deployment. In Chicago, we have deployed AT&T Fiber to numerous predominantly Black neighborhoods on the south and west sides.In Cook County, AT&T invested nearly $1.2 billion in our wired and wireless networks from 2018 through 2020.Across our 21-state footprint, we have deployed fiber equally to majority and minority populations, as well as to consumers across the economic spectrum.

Also flawed is the claim that low-income communities of color in Illinois lack access to high-speed broadband.According to the FCC Fixed Broadband Deployment map, about 99% of Cook County residents have access to broadband speeds of 250 megabits per second.

AT&T is committed to bridging the digital divide through investments in network upgrades and fiber deployment, and by participating in federal programs to increase affordability and community-based initiatives that foster greater digital adoption. We are opening two AT&T Connected Learning Centers in Chicago providing free high-speed internet, devices and educational resources. We are investing billions annually to upgrade our network and deploy fiber throughout Chicago and across the country.We’ve deployed fiber-based broadband to about 17 million locations with plans to nearly double that coverage by 2025.

AT&T is working hard to connect more people to a world of new opportunities.

Eileen Mitchell, President, AT&T Illinois

No safe haven from gun violence

Tragically, in 21st Century America, we find ourselves in a situation where there is no safe haven from gun violence. When we leave our homes, there is no guarantee we will return safely. This is a sad situation in a country that prides itself on being the greatest country in the world. We are gradually taking on the title of the most unsafe country in the world.

And all because of the gun and people with hatred in their hearts. Should this situation be at the top of the list of problems that need immediate attention? The answer is a resounding yes — along with climate change.

Can we expect meaningful solutions to these two issues anytime soon? I would not bet on it. There are many who do not believe in climate change and others who believe that the more guns around, the better. Add the virus epidemic to the mix and the future looks bleak.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Next Up In Commentary
Why restrict child porn but not guns?
A place in history for congressional hearings on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Child abuse deaths are preventable
Jan. 6 hearings a plea to defend our democracy
Let’s face the truth: Guns are the problem
It’s Pride Month, and certain behavior is nothing to be proud of
The Latest
The George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S. California Ave.
City Hall
Chief judge, ACLU fire back at Lightfoot for suggesting judges should assume defendants are guilty
Alexandra Block, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said it’s “sad to see a highly-trained lawyer and former prosecutor so badly mangle the meaning of our Constitution.”
By Fran Spielman
 
A happy Lori Lightfoot on the night of her landslide win over Toni Preckwinkle in the 2019 mayoral runoff election.
Politics
Facing stiff headwinds, Lightfoot launches campaign for a second-term
After a video release and fundraiser on Tuesday, the piece-by-piece rollout of a campaign that has long been a given continues Wednesday with kick-off on the West Side, flanked by a handful of alderpersons.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Smoking Buddha Shop on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 7, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Eitan Bernath visits the Empire State Building in New York City. The social media rising star has just released his first cookbook.
Taste
Social media food star Eitan Bernath celebrates world comfort food in new cookbook
The recipes in “Eitan Eats the World” take readers from the Middle East to Spain, from Italy to India. Bernath makes sure he gives each cuisine credit and is “appreciative, not appropriative.”
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
The Pride Train will be running on the Red Line throughout Pride Month and this summer.
La Voz Chicago
El Tren del Orgullo corre este verano en Línea Roja de la CTA
El Tren del Orgullo de la CTA opera todos los años desde 2017, cuando, en ese momento, fue la primera agencia de transporte público en hacer este tipo de reconocimiento.
By Jordan Perkins
 