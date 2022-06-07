Horoscope for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Unexpected events might catch you off guard, especially something that is related to your health or your work. (This might also be something related to your pet, so be alert.) At work, allow extra time to deal with such surprises as machinery breakdowns, staff shortages and late deliveries. “What, again?”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents, please keep an eye on your kids because this is an accident-prone day for your children. Likewise, social events might suddenly change. They might be canceled or you might receive a surprise invitation? Sports results will surprise. You feel free today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine might change today because small appliances might break down or something unexpected could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. To be ready for anything, get dressed. It’s a mild influence but nevertheless, something will catch you off guard.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so be careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Especially when it comes to travel, give yourself extra time so you can cope with whatever occurs. The upside, you can think outside of the box and come up with clever, genius-like ideas!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your assets because something unexpected might affect them. For example, possibly you will find money or you will lose money. In the same vein, be smart and protect your belongings from loss, theft or damage. Play it safe today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This is why you feel restless and eager for something different and new to happen. You might even play the role of the trickster and stir the pot, as it were, when dealing with someone just OK to see what happens. (Be nice.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something unexpected might occur today, possibly behind the scenes. In a way, this will intrigue you because you crave emotional excitement today. Preferably across the street - not in your face. Something you can watch from afar.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might find yourself dealing with friends or groups of people who advocate for change your new policies or reform in some fashion. Their platform will excite you. A friend might surprise you today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might find yourself at odds with a group that you are working with or, alternatively, they embrace you with admiration. Could go either way. Whatever the case, you are high visibility perhaps for taking a stand or saying something unusual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might change today. They could be canceled or delayed, or, in turn, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. News in the media might surprise you. You certainly want the freedom to express your views.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check banking details and anything to do with taxes, debt, insurance issues and the wealth or assets of your partner because something unexpected could affect these areas. When it comes to money or wealth that affects you, be in the know.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t be surprised if a partner or close friend catches you off guard today by saying or doing something you did not expect. (This is classic for a day when the moon is stimulated by unpredictable Uranus.) Many people are caught off guard by minor events or conversations. To play it safe, allow extra time for wiggle room.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Liam Neeson (1952) shares your birthday. You are sharp, observant and vigilant. You work hard. You’re a good judge of character and easy-going with others. Personally, you have strong spiritual values. This year is the first year of a new, nine-year cycle for you. Many opportunities will come your way. Be courageous, open-minded and ready to open any door!

