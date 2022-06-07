Tiger Woods will skip U.S. Open

Tiger Woodswill not play in next week’s U.S. Open.

The 15-time major winner and three-time U.S. Open champion (Pebble Beach, 2000), Bethpage Black (2002) and Torrey Pines (2008) finished 47thin the Masters and made the cut in the PGA Championship before withdrawing after the third round in his only 2022 starts.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,”Woods said in a post on Twitter. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the (J.P, McManus Pro-Am) and at (The Open Championship) next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods continues to recover from a single-car, rollover crash north of Los Angeles in February 2021 that severely damaged his right leg, ankle and foot. After finishing second alongside son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in December, Woods stunningly made the cut in the Masters in April before laboring on the weekend and falling down the leaderboard.

Woods looked strong in the early parts of the PGA Championship in May but struggled with his injuries in the second and third rounds. Woods also is dealing with the ramifications of five surgeries on his left knee and five surgeries, including spinal fusion, in his back.

Read more at usatoday.com