Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Golf Sports

Tiger Woods will skip U.S. Open

Woods looked strong in the early parts of the PGA Championship in May but struggled with his injuries in the second and third rounds.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
Tiger Woods announced that he will not play in the U.S. Open.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Tiger Woodswill not play in next week’s U.S. Open.

The 15-time major winner and three-time U.S. Open champion (Pebble Beach, 2000), Bethpage Black (2002) and Torrey Pines (2008) finished 47thin the Masters and made the cut in the PGA Championship before withdrawing after the third round in his only 2022 starts.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,”Woods said in a post on Twitter. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the (J.P, McManus Pro-Am) and at (The Open Championship) next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Woods continues to recover from a single-car, rollover crash north of Los Angeles in February 2021 that severely damaged his right leg, ankle and foot. After finishing second alongside son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship in December, Woods stunningly made the cut in the Masters in April before laboring on the weekend and falling down the leaderboard.

Woods looked strong in the early parts of the PGA Championship in May but struggled with his injuries in the second and third rounds. Woods also is dealing with the ramifications of five surgeries on his left knee and five surgeries, including spinal fusion, in his back.

Read more at usatoday.com

Police were speaking with a person of interest in a string of machete attacks on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Police question person of interest in string of machete attacks on Northwest Side
Officials confirmed they were speaking with a person of interest in the case but did not provide any additional details.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This photo is from The Ameriguns, a photo essay on our nation’s love affair with guns by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti.
Columnists
Why restrict child porn but not guns?
We eagerly limit our constitutional rights to shield children from one peril only to shrug off a far worse danger.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Police investigate after Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting June 5 in Englewood.
Crime
Charges filed in 2nd shooting of CPD officer in a week
Jerome Halsey, 27, faces two counts of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on officers during a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street, police said.
By David Struett
 
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Crime
Man charged with attacking 2 women on Red Line Cermak-Chinatown platform
The 29-year-old was arrested in the South Shore neighborhood and charged with three counts of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
Women’s rights activists protest against Poland’s strict anti-abortion law outside the top constitutional court in Warsaw in January.
Nation/World
Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies
The government is facing accusations it’s creating a pregnancy register, collecting data that could be used against women even in cases of miscarriage or could track orders for abortion pills and travel abroad for abortions.
By VANESSA GERA | Associated Press
 