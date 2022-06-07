The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese adventurer, 83, becomes the oldest ever to sail solo across the Pacific Ocean

It was the latest achievement for Kenichi Horie, who also achieved a number of other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974.

By  Mari Yamaguchi | AP
   
Kenichi Horie, 83, seen last weekend at Osaka Bay, Japan, waves from his sailboat after his trans-Pacific voyage. The Japanese adventurer returned home after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.

Kyodo News via AP

TOKYO — An 83-year-old Japanese adventurer has returned home after successfully completing a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.

Kenichi Horie arrived in the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast, completing his trans-Pacific voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in March.

“I just crossed the finish line. I’m tired,” he wrote in his blog after reaching Japan.

His achievement came after three days of struggle with pushback from a strong tide.

Horie also has achieved a number of other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974. His latest expedition was the first since his 2008 solo non-stop voyage on a wave-powered boat from Hawaii to the Kii Strait.

