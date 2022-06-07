The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV, found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion

Prosecutors alleged that the couple submitted fake documents when applying for loans.

By  Kate Brumback | Associated Press
   
Chrisleys_Federal_Charges.jpg

Todd and Julie Chrisley (pictured in 2017) were found guilty of all charges.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

ATLANTA — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty Tuesday in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Their trial began about three weeks ago, and a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta. They will be sentenced at a later date.

Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley, said he was disappointed with the verdict and expects to appeal.

Prosecutors alleged that the Chrisleys submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. They said Julie Chrisley also submitted a false credit report and fake bank statements when trying to rent a house in California, and then the couple refused to pay rent a few months after they started using the home.

They used a film production company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors said.

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

After they were found guilty, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross allowed the Chrisleys to remain free on bond. But she placed them on location monitoring and home detention, meaning they can only leave the house for certain reasons, including work, medical appointments and court appearances. They also have to alert their probation officers to any spending over $1,000, according to the order entered Tuesday.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He was also found guilty on all counts, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said. He also remains free on bond.

“Chrisley Knows Best” follows the tight-knit, boisterous Chrisley family. The series was just renewed by USA for a 10th season, while spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles, was just renewed by E! for a fourth season.

The trial began in mid-May, just days after E! announced that it was moving forward with a new dating series, “Love Limo,” hosted by Todd Chrisley.

