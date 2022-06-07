j-hope of BTS, Tomorrow X Together announce headlining sets at Lollapalooza

The Lollapalooza lineup just added a splash of K-Pop with the announcement late Tuesday of headlining sets by j-hope of BTS and the boy band Tomorrow X Together.

j-hope will be the closing night headliner on July 31, plugging the gap left when Doja Cat canceled her summer festival dates to recover from tonsil surgery.

According to event organizers, j-hope will make history as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

Tomorrow X Together will headline on July 30, making its U.S. music festival debut.

“These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music,” said Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell, via statement. “Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

Tomorrow X Together attends the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards at the Nagoya Dome in 2019 in Nagoya, Japan. Getty Images

Lolla’s powerhouse lineup already announced includes Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Kygo and Machine Gun Kelly.

More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages for the July 28-31 festival in Grant Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent and Kidzapalooza will also return this year.

Tickets are on sale at www.lollapalooza.com.