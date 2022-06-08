The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Lake Springfield proved a state championship setting for the ICASSTT Clash; plus the Stray Cast

Lake Springfield proved a good choice, for booth the fishing and the setting, for the ICASSTT Clash, a state championship of high school state bass fishing; plus the Stray Cast.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Lake Springfield proved a state championship setting for the ICASSTT Clash; plus the Stray Cast
A panoramic view from Lindsay Bridge before take-off on Sunday, the final day of the ICASSTT Clash on Lake Springfield. Credit: Dale Bowman

A panoramic view from Lindsay Bridge before take-off on Sunday, the final day of the ICASSTT Clash on Lake Springfield.

Dale Bowman

SPRINGFIELD — Downers Grove North’s Ethan Park and Jack Richtman were congratulating Argenta-Oreana’s Chase Logue and Garrett White on Sunday at Lake Springfield when the surprise came that the Trojans actually had edged the Bombers to win the ICASSTT Clash.

That befits teams that finished that close.

‘‘We were in the same area all day and [Saturday],’’ said Richtman, a freshman.

Argenta-Oreana led after the first day Saturday with 18 pounds, 7 ounces, anchored by Logue’s 6-pound largemouth bass. Park and Richtman were second at 16-2, but they registered 13 pounds on the second day Sunday to total 29-2 to Argenta-Oreana’s 28-13.

‘‘We just stuck to it, working and grinding,’’ said Park, a sophomore.

Boat captain/coach Randy Dunlap seconded that.

‘‘Just grinding,’’ he said. ‘‘They didn’t stop working. They worked hard and had fun.’’

They used a variety of baits, from plastics to crankbaits.

Jack Richtman and Ethan Park hold their winning bag on the final day of the ICASSTT Clash over the weekend at Lake Springfield. Credit: Dale Bowman

Jack Richtman and Ethan Park hold their winning bag on the final day of the ICASSTT Clash over the weekend at Lake Springfield.

Dale Bowman

As for the fun, that’s the best part of the Illinois Coaches and Students State Tournament Trail (ICASSTT). The main reason the Illinois Bass Fishing Coaches Association started it was to ‘‘provide more opportunities for all Illinois high school anglers to compete.’’

Beside more competition, ICASSTT offered scholarships and a path to the Bassmaster High School National Championship on Aug. 11-13 on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

The top seven teams at the ICASSTT Clash, a two-day, 66-boat state championship, advanced to nationals. Also advancing were Breese Central (27-1), Morris Boat 1’s Kaiya Ziga and Trace McKinney (26-14), Morris Boat 2’s Chase Ellison and Gage Phillips (26-10), Lincoln-Way Central Boat 1’s Joe Padula and Zach Wolfe (26-1) and Teutopolis (25-7).

Batavia coach Brian Drendel, the president of the IBFCA, had 14 chairs set up as hot seats. Halfway through the weigh-in Sunday, the top seven teams filled the chairs. If a team was bumped, the seating changed. Argenta-Oreana weighed in last, building the excitement.

I stood by Lincoln-Way Central coach Jeff Wolfe (Zach’s dad) as the final teams weighed in. The Knights’ chances for nationals hung in the scales.

‘‘That’s what I love about this,’’ he said. ‘‘Everything is so close.’’

Wolfe has high hopes for Hartwell with a buddy living near there.

Humberto Gonzalez, a gym teacher and the former bass-fishing coach at Naperville North, kept up running banter and wisecracks while emceeing the weigh-in and take-off. When Vienna weighed in, Gonzalez pronounced it correctly. That’s VEYE-en-uh, according to the Illinois Agricultural Communications Program and WILL Public Media.

Then he added: ‘‘Where I come from, that’s Vienna, like the hot dog.’’

Argenta-Oreana’s Chase Logue holds the big bass (left) of the ICASSTT Clash over the weekend at Lake Springfield; he caught the 6-pound largemouth Saturday on Day 1. Credit: Dale Bowman

Argenta-Oreana’s Chase Logue holds the big bass (left) of the ICASSTT Clash over the weekend at Lake Springfield; he caught the 6-pound largemouth Saturday on Day 1.

Dale Bowman

Walk-up music for teams was all over the map. Downers North had Blake Shelton’s ‘‘God’s Country’’; Argenta-Oreana had Young Jeezy’s ‘‘Put On’’; and Morris Boat 2 had will.i.am’s ‘‘Big and Chunky.’’ Walk-up music wasn’t played Sunday.

The real fun came from fishing Lake Springfield. Nineteen teams topped 20 pounds, part of why it made a good choice for a state championship. The lake features multiple coves to provide wind protection and has many options for launching or loading in wind.

Results are at ibfca.org/results-standings.

Wild things

It’s good to see multiple Baltimore orioles around with the feeders out again. I feel slightly guilty feeding them cut-rate grape jelly.

Stray cast

The most accurate moniker I ever bestowed was ‘‘The Lakefront Lip’’ on Ken Schneider, but ‘‘South Side Sourpuss’’ begins to feel even more apt for somebody else.

Next Up In Sports
Broncos sold to Walmart heirs for reported record of $4.65 billion
Kopech throws gem, White Sox score 4 in sixth to beat Dodgers for third win in row
Cubs fall to Orioles 9-3, give up five home runs in slugfest
White Sox’ Tim Anderson on target for rehab assignment next week
Akiem Hicks says 9 Bears QBs during his tenure weren’t exactly Tom Brady
Cubs manager David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’
The Latest
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Police conducting homicide investigation after man found with cord around neck in parking lot near Ford City Mall
A witness called police Wednesday after finding the man unresponsive in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive, police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago police work the scene where four people were shot in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Two mass shootings hours apart on South and West sides of Chicago, 14-year-old boy among the wounded
The mass shootings occurred in Lawndale and Altgeld Gardens, and wounded a total of 8 people.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m no longer OK with my husband having another wife
Polygamy seemed like a great idea at first, but now woman feels uncomfortable sharing her man’s heart.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot June 7, 2022 in Englewood.
Crime
17-year-old boy shot in Englewood
The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Perry Avenue when someone approached and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A vial and packaging for Enhertu, an antibody-chemotherapy drug for breast cancer that’s administered intravenously.
Health
For some with breast cancer, the drug Enhertu could mean living longer, researchers report
Though not a cure, the findings announced in Chicago mark the first time a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth is shown to work against tumors with very low levels of the protein.
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 