The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
NFL Sports

Commanders assistant Jack Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots

Del Rio and coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned how that opinion will go over among players, many of whom are Black and spoke out about police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s killing two years ago.

By  Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
   
SHARE Commanders assistant Jack Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during a practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio defended a recent tweet comparing the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio defended a recent tweet comparing the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

When asked Wednesday about how players might react to it, the defensive coordinator said he was asking a “simple question” why the summer of 2020 protests were not receiving the same scrutiny.

“People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said. “And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards.”

His comments followed a post to Twitter Monday night in which he said, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???” He was responding to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6.

Del Rio and coach Ron Rivera say they aren’t concerned how that opinion will go over among players, many of whom are Black and spoke out about police brutality and racism in the wake of Floyd’s killing two years ago.

“If they are and they want to talk about it, I’d talk about it with anybody,” Del Rio said. “No problem. At any time. But they’re not. I’m just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you’re being respectful. I’m being respectful.”

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, who is Black, said he was not aware of Del Rio’s tweet. After a reporter read it to him, Fuller said: “I don’t have a reaction right now. If I have a reaction, a feeling, towards something, I’ll express that with him.”

Del Rio, 59, has posted conservative opinions to his verified Twitter account numerous times since joining Rivera’s staff in Washington in 2020.

“Anything that I ever say or write, I’d be comfortable saying or writing in front of everybody that I work with, players and coaches,” he said after an offseason workout. “I express myself as an American. We have that ability. I love this country and I believe what I believe and I’ve said what I want to say. Every now and then, there’s some people that get offended by it.”

Rivera, who hired Del Rio to run Washington’s defense, said he would not discuss anything he talks to his staff about.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, though,” Rivera said. “If it ever becomes an issue or a situation, we’ll have that discussion. Right now, it’s something that I will deal with when it comes up.”

Defensive captain Jonathan Allen told NBC Sports Washington: “I don’t care about his opinion. As long as he shows up every day and he works hard, that’s what I want from my defensive coordinator.”

Del Rio played 11 NFL seasons as a linebacker from 1985-95. He has coached in the league since 1997, including stints as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 and Oakland Raiders from 2015-17.

Next Up In NFL
Drew Brees leaves NBC Sports
Broncos sold to Walmart heirs for reported record of $4.65 billion
Akiem Hicks says 9 Bears QBs during his tenure weren’t exactly Tom Brady
What does Bears’ OTA bust tell us about Matt Eberflus?
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure how much longer he’ll play
Bears docked offseason practice for CBA violation
The Latest
Amaria Osby
Letters to the Editor
DCFS must release entire case file on Amaria Osby
Amaria’s mother is accused of killing her on May 24, hours after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was in the home investigating a report of abuse.
By Letters to the Editor
 
LLCAMPAIGN_060922_31_copy.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 8, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Man showed off ‘expensive’ toy trucks amid $700K scam of Bloomingdale Twp., ex-road commish claims
Robert Czernek told that story from the witness stand at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, where he spent hours Wednesday testifying about a scheme in which he steered more than $700,000 to Bulldog Earth Movers while taking more than $281,000 in kickbacks.
By Jon Seidel
 
Police were speaking with a person of interest in a string of machete attacks on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man with machete went on ‘crime spree, wreaking havoc’ on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Andre Gonzalez, 35, was arrested Monday evening after a fugitive task force team pulled him over near his home in the 10000 block of South Avenue C on the Far South Side, Police Supt. David Brown told reporters Wednesday.
By David Struett
 
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican in May.
Nation/World
Pope Francis fueling increased speculation on future of his pontificate
Italian and Catholic media have been rife with unsourced speculation that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair for the last month.
By Nicole Winfield | Associated Press
 