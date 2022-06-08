The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route

The Regional Connect Pass — if it’s approved by the Pace board — allows unlimited rides on CTA trains and buses and on Pace the entire month for travelers who have an unlimited-ride Metra monthly pass.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route
Changes are planned in CTA services this summer.

Changes are planned in CTA services this summer.

Sun-Times file

The Chicago Transit Authority board on Wednesday backed a new pass called the Regional Connect Pass — an effort between CTA, Metra and Pace services — and also the reinstatement of Cottage Grove express stop #X4.

The Regional Connect Pass — if it’s approved by the Pace board — will be available for sale as an add-on for people who have an unlimited-ride Metra monthly pass; it allows unlimited rides on CTA trains and buses and for Pace for the entire month.

It will replace previous Metra pass add-ons, including the Link-Up pass — servicing CTA during the weekday rush hour and any time of day on Pace — and Pace’s PlusBus pass that offered monthly unlimited rides.

Once the Pace board OKs it, the Regional Connect Pass will be available for $30 on the Ventra App and at Metra ticket agent desks starting June 20.

The return of #X4 is another change to CTA’s service on the South Side. The Cottage Grove express route complements the regular #4 Cottage Grove bus route, which has one of the highest ridership rates among CTA’s 128 bus routes.

#X4 was previously in service from 2003-2010 but ended due to lack of funds that year. CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. said in a news release that this reinstatement is part of their commitment to serving the areas of the city that have historically been underserved.

“Throughout the pandemic, the local Cottage Grove bus route maintained consistently high levels of ridership, demonstrating the need for this vital service,” Carter said.

Once service resumes on Aug. 22, the bus will run every 12 minutes during the morning and afternoon rush from 6:15-9:45 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.

Next Up In News
Richard M. Daley, 80, hospitalized but ‘alert’
Partisan balance of state’s top court in play in races shaped by three R’s — retirement, retention, redistricting
Feds ask New York judge to sentence R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison
Oak Lawn father faces murder charges after shaking 8-month-old baby, causing her death
McHenry County finds sheriff’s deputy justified in fatal shooting of man who shot wife, fired toward deputies
State board approves sale of Weiss Memorial Hospital, West Suburban Medical Center
The Latest
Johnny Cueto pitched six innings of three-run ball Wednesday.
White Sox
White Sox three-game winning streak comes to a halt
Johnny Cueto settles down for six innings of three-run ball but White Sox held to four hits in 4-1 loss.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley leaves Northwestern Memorial Hospital, at 201 E. Huron St., on February 2014.
Commentary
Richard M. Daley, 80, hospitalized but ‘alert’
SNEED: The former mayor was feeling “out of sorts” when he was taken in for medical care Wednesday.
By Michael Sneed
 
Former Illinois Supreme Court of Illinois Thomas Kilbride, left; former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Thomas, right.&nbsp;
Elections
Partisan balance of state’s top court in play in races shaped by three R’s — retirement, retention, redistricting
Four Republicans and three Democrats are vying for the seat previously held for two decades by retired Justice (and former Chicago Bear) Bob Thomas in the 2nd District, which was redrawn to cover a large part of northeastern Illinois, including DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.
By David Struett
 
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice-chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) listen during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 1, 2021.
Columnists
How it happened: Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s path to the Jan. 6 committee
The Jan. 6 committee’s hearing probing the Capitol attack and Trump’s role in trying to overthrow the election and prevent the transfer of power starts 7 p.m. CT on Thursday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after an appearance in child support court, Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019.
Chicago
Feds ask New York judge to sentence R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison
Kelly is due to be sentenced in Brooklyn on June 29 and faces a potential life sentence. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has asked the judge there to give him a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars.
By Jon Seidel
 