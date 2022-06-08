CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route

The Chicago Transit Authority board on Wednesday backed a new pass called the Regional Connect Pass — an effort between CTA, Metra and Pace services — and also the reinstatement of Cottage Grove express stop #X4.

The Regional Connect Pass — if it’s approved by the Pace board — will be available for sale as an add-on for people who have an unlimited-ride Metra monthly pass; it allows unlimited rides on CTA trains and buses and for Pace for the entire month.

It will replace previous Metra pass add-ons, including the Link-Up pass — servicing CTA during the weekday rush hour and any time of day on Pace — and Pace’s PlusBus pass that offered monthly unlimited rides.

Once the Pace board OKs it, the Regional Connect Pass will be available for $30 on the Ventra App and at Metra ticket agent desks starting June 20.

The return of #X4 is another change to CTA’s service on the South Side. The Cottage Grove express route complements the regular #4 Cottage Grove bus route, which has one of the highest ridership rates among CTA’s 128 bus routes.

#X4 was previously in service from 2003-2010 but ended due to lack of funds that year. CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr. said in a news release that this reinstatement is part of their commitment to serving the areas of the city that have historically been underserved.

“Throughout the pandemic, the local Cottage Grove bus route maintained consistently high levels of ridership, demonstrating the need for this vital service,” Carter said.

Once service resumes on Aug. 22, the bus will run every 12 minutes during the morning and afternoon rush from 6:15-9:45 a.m. and 2-6 p.m.

