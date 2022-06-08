Feds ask New York judge to sentence R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to sentence R&B superstar R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison in his racketeering case in New York.

In doing so, the feds wrote that Kelly’s “decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law.”

Kelly — who grew up on Chicago’s South Side and reportedly performed on L platforms for spare change before rocketing to fame — is due to be sentenced in Brooklyn in three weeks and faces a potential life sentence. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has asked the judge there to give him a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly, 55, guilty last year at the end of a trial in which several accusers testified in lurid detail, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

The case involved Kelly’s much-publicized 1994 marriage, when he was 27, to the late singer Aaliyah Haughton, who was 15 at the time. That marriage would later be annulled. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

The Brooklyn trial followed decades of abuse allegations against Kelly, which led to an earlier 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County that famously ended in an acquittal. Then came the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, followed by the release in January 2019 of the Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly.” It leveled further sexual abuse allegations against the star.

Within months, Kelly found himself facing fresh criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, including a pair of federal indictments made public in Brooklyn and Chicago.

The Chicago case still looms, with an Aug. 1 trial date less than two months away.

The indictment waiting for Kelly here alleges child pornography and obstruction of justice, claiming that Kelly illegally thwarted his 2008 Cook County trial. It alleges Kelly worked with two employees at the time —Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown —to beat the case. Prosecutors say that Kelly, McDavid and others intimidated the alleged victim in the central videotape, persuading her and her father to lie to police and a grand jury.

Contributing: AP

