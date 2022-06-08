The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Feds ask New York judge to sentence R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison

Kelly is due to be sentenced in Brooklyn in three weeks and faces a potential life sentence. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has asked the judge there to give him a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Feds ask New York judge to sentence R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after an appearance in child support court, Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019.

R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after an appearance in child support court, Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday asked a federal judge to sentence R&B superstar R. Kelly to more than 25 years in prison in his racketeering case in New York.

In doing so, the feds wrote that Kelly’s “decades of crime appear to have been fueled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law.”

Kelly — who grew up on Chicago’s South Side and reportedly performed on L platforms for spare change before rocketing to fame — is due to be sentenced in Brooklyn in three weeks and faces a potential life sentence. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has asked the judge there to give him a sentence of less than 14 years behind bars.

A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly, 55, guilty last year at the end of a trial in which several accusers testified in lurid detail, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

The case involved Kelly’s much-publicized 1994 marriage, when he was 27, to the late singer Aaliyah Haughton, who was 15 at the time. That marriage would later be annulled. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001.

The Brooklyn trial followed decades of abuse allegations against Kelly, which led to an earlier 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County that famously ended in an acquittal. Then came the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, followed by the release in January 2019 of the Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly.” It leveled further sexual abuse allegations against the star.

Within months, Kelly found himself facing fresh criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, including a pair of federal indictments made public in Brooklyn and Chicago.

The Chicago case still looms, with an Aug. 1 trial date less than two months away.

The indictment waiting for Kelly here alleges child pornography and obstruction of justice, claiming that Kelly illegally thwarted his 2008 Cook County trial. It alleges Kelly worked with two employees at the time —Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown —to beat the case. Prosecutors say that Kelly, McDavid and others intimidated the alleged victim in the central videotape, persuading her and her father to lie to police and a grand jury.

Contributing: AP

Next Up In News
Oak Lawn father faces murder charges after shaking 8-month-old baby, causing her death
McHenry County finds sheriff’s deputy justified in fatal shooting of man who shot wife, fired toward deputies
Richard M. Daley hospitalized but ‘alert,’ source says
State board approves sale of Weiss Memorial Hospital, West Suburban Medical Center
CPD overhauls controversial system for recording ‘positive’ interactions with public
Deputy mayor for public safety leaving Lightfoot administration after one year
The Latest
A man faces murder charges for the June 2, 2022 death of an infant in Oak Lawn
Suburban Chicago
Oak Lawn father faces murder charges after shaking 8-month-old baby, causing her death
An autopsy conducted Wednesday morning determined the infant died of injuries due to child abuse. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to Oak Lawn police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The McHenry County state attorney’s office found a deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man Jan. 11, 2022, in Port Barrington.
Suburban Chicago
McHenry County finds sheriff’s deputy justified in fatal shooting of man who shot wife, fired toward deputies
The McHenry County state attorney’s office found Deputy Nicholas Arnold was justified in fatally shooting a man, despite blood tests showing the deputy had “inhalants” in his system.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1399950377.jpg
White Sox
When they run, White Sox are tough to catch
White Sox have best stolen base percentage in majors
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley
Commentary
Richard M. Daley hospitalized but ‘alert,’ source says
The former mayor was feeling “out of sorts” when he was taken in for medical care Wednesday.
By Michael Sneed
 
Weiss Memorial Hospital
Health
State board approves sale of Weiss Memorial Hospital, West Suburban Medical Center
Sitting members on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the sale 6-0, paving the way for the $92 million deal to finalize over the next few weeks.
By Manny Ramos
 