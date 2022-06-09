The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Horoscope for Thursday, June 9, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Later today is a marvelous time to schmooze with others. You will enjoy talking to partners and close friends because you have something to say. In turn, someone older or more experienced might have advice for you. This is a great day to exchange ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good money day for you. It’s a solid day for financial negotiations, especially dealing with bosses and people in charge. Support from coworkers will be there for you as well. Whatever you do will have positive repercussions in the future; furthermore, people will approve of your decisions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the sun in your sign is dancing nicely with the moon and Saturn, which will give you a fine sense of balance. You will have support and confidence in anything you want to do. In other words, you’re in the zone! Go for baroque!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Despite the fact that you are ambitious, today you feel a bit laid-back. (And if you are working, you’re working low key and behind the scenes.) Nevertheless, family discussions will be productive, especially if you need practical and financial support from someone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular day for you! Enjoy schmoozing with others. Stay in contact with friends. Interactions with groups, clubs, classes and conferences will be upbeat and positive. Because of this high, positive energy, you will be enthusiastic about entertaining new goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a great impression on others today, which is why you will be successful particularly at work and in financial dealings. You might also pursue potential plans for the future regarding travel because you have a strong urge to get outta Dodge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing nicely with the sun and Saturn. This favors group activities and promotes opportunities to do whatever you want to do. You’ll have a sober realistic view of things, plus the patience and fortitude to deal with whatever comes your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Act on opportunities to wrap up matters related to taxes, debt, shared property and insurance issues because you will be successful handling these matters. Perhaps you will do something to help solidify your home base? One thing is certain: Whatever you do will be practical and sensible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today someone might have wise advice for you, perhaps someone who is older or more experienced. However, it’s entirely possible that you are the wise sage dispensing advice to others. Take note: Whatever happens might affect your thoughts about future goals. Remember Richard Bach: “Argue for your limitations, and they’re yours.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are high visibility, but this is probably a good thing because people will admire you. You’re ready to work hard, and you will do whatever is practical and economical to get the job done. You have a lot of common sense today, which others will notice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Act on your wish to travel, or at least make travel plans today because you will be successful in dealing with the necessary details and red tape. It’s a particularly good day to think about future vacations. It’s also a good time to teach children some practical life skills.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions will be solid today. Listen to someone older in the family because this is a good day for practical, no-nonsense discussions about what is actually doable. Someone will be ready to lend practical assistance or financial help. (After all, this is a good money year for you.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Michael J Fox (1961) shares your birthday. You are charming, witty, articulate, playful and entertaining. You are also intelligent and very curious. Although you are very charismatic, you have a serious side. You love to learn. This is a more playful, fun-loving year for you. Enjoy socializing! Rekindle old friendships. You might find yourself in the public eye.

