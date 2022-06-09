The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Golf Sports

PGA Tour bans players who join LIV Golf

In a memo sent to tour members, Commissioner Jay Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.

By  Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
   
SHARE PGA Tour bans players who join LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson is among the LIV Golf players who are no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events.

Phil Mickelson is among the LIV Golf players who are no longer allowed to play in PGA Tour events.

Alastair Grant/AP

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour members who teed off in the Saudi-funded golf league Thursday are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events under penalties Commissioner Jay Monahan shared soon after the first tee shot was struck.

Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back.

The ban includes participation in the Presidents Cup, which would involve the South African trio of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.

The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.

In a memo sent to tour members, Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.

Nine players have resigned from the PGA Tour, a list that includes Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson, who earned lifetime membership with his 45 PGA Tour titles, has not.

Related

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. The expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour. Players typically receive three such releases a year, but Monahan denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because it is an eight-tournament series that has five events in the United States.

The tour does not allow releases for events in North America.

“We have followed the tournament regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation,” he wrote.

Next Up In Sports
Sky meet with former President Barack Obama ahead of 84-82 loss to Mystics
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
White Sox three-game winning streak comes to a halt
Cubs game vs. Orioles postponed for inclement weather
When they run, White Sox are tough to catch
Cubs’ Willson Contreras determined not to let arbitration hearing disrupt season
The Latest
A Chicago police car.
Crime
Man shot dead during argument in West Garfield Park
The man, 21, was arguing with someone on a porch in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue when the other person took out a gun, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two men were shot May 2, 2022 in Humboldt Park.
Crime
3 people killed, 4 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Two of the fatal attacks occurred in Chatham, the other in West Garfield Park.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mom scoffs as I take it slow in relationship
Because her daughter and the boyfriend remain unmarried after more than two years of dating, she’s convinced the couple is doomed, and says so often.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Feb. 18, 2022.
Crime
Woman fatally shot while riding in car in Chatham
The 24-year-old was in the back seat of a car when someone opened in the 900 block of East 82nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Then-Cook County Judge Jackie Portman-Brown as seen on a Cook County sheriff’s security video locking up her 6-year-old grandniece in 2020 as a tough-love lesson.
The Watchdogs
Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 over video wants a return to the bench
Voters dumped Jackie Portman-Brown after video showed her locking up her 6-year-old grandniece to teach her a lesson. “Would I do this again?” Portman-Brown says. “Probably not. But her behavior has been improved since this incident.”
By Maya Dukmasova | Injustice Watch
 