The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Union: County holding back COVID, bonus pay for 2021 strikers

Members of SEIU Local 73 spent 18 days on strike last summer.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Union: County holding back COVID, bonus pay for 2021 strikers
Cook County essential workers represented by SEIU Local 73 rally outside Stroger Hospital on Thursday to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release pandemic pay and bonuses.

Cook County essential workers represented by SEIU Local 73 rally outside Stroger Hospital on Thursday to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release pandemic pay and bonuses.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Nearly a year after they ended an 18-day strike, nearly 2,500 Cook County nurses and other essential workers still are waiting for thousands of dollars in bonus pay, union leaders said at a rally Thursday outside Stroger Hospital.

SEIU 73 President Dian Palmer blasted Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for holding back payouts agreed to in a four-year contract the union ratified last August, soon after ending the strike.

Union members were to receive $2,000 bonuses from a pool of federal dollars for COVID-19 hazard pay and a $1,000 bonus for ratifying the deal—but the County Board has yet vote to finalize the contract or agree to suspend rules to release funds because of a pending arbitration ruling on two disputed points in the deal.

“When this pandemic was raging, they were called heroes,” Palmer said. “These folks walked into this hospital when everybody else was trying to walk out... when there was not enough (protective equipment) to go around... when their own families were getting sick,”

“And as a thank you, they don’t even get the money the federal government gave (the county) to give to them.”

A spokesman for Preckwinkle said Thursday that the payouts are on hold until a ruling on two contract provisions the two sides had agreed to settle in arbitration. The arbitration ruling has been pending since December, and a ruling had been expected in May.

“Both parties agreed to an expedited arbitration process and await the arbitrator’s decision. Since then we have collaborated with SEIU Local 73 to monitor the process,” spokesman Nick Shields said in an email. “Once the arbitrator’s decision has been reached, we will then be able to finalize the collective bargaining agreement and submit that agreement to the Cook County Board of Commissioners for approval.”

The rally marked the latest clash between the union and Preckwinkle, whom the union backed in her first run for County Board president and in a failed 2019 bid for mayor. Several times in the last year, union members have asked the board to suspend rules to free up the bonus money —one-time payments that will not be affected by the arbitration ruling, which could result in wage increases for some SEIU members.

In June 2021, SEIU 73 members in the Cook County Health system, administration for the Sheriff’s Department, County Clerk’s office and other county agencies, launched a strike that the union says is the longest by a Cook County employee union in at least 30 years.

Next Up In News
3-year-old girl in bike carrier dies when mom goes around ComEd truck parked in bike lane and is hit by passing semi
City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men
CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route
Former watchdog launches venture to study Chicago’s government structure
South Sider who was first Black Secret Service agent on a White House detail honored
Bernie Sanders in Chicago next week: Endorsing Jonathan Jackson, Delia Ramirez primary bids
The Latest
A Chicago-area man, who first reported sex abuse in 1990 by Episcopalian priest Richard Kearney, sits inside the church’s St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St.
Editorials
Episcopal settlement is reminder institutions must do more to protect children from abuse
Transparency about abuse is also essential. Learning from past mistakes will help keep more children from becoming abuse victims.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A 3-year-old girl was killed after becoming caught beneath a semitrailer Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue.
News
3-year-old girl in bike carrier dies when mom goes around ComEd truck parked in bike lane and is hit by passing semi
The semi was pulling away from a stop sign at Leland and Winthrop when it knocked the mother off balance and the girl was thrown under the wheels of the truck, police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men
The idea is that such a program, paying $600 to $800 a month, would remove some men from the streets, thereby reducing their dependence on an illegal economy driven by the drug trade.
By Fran Spielman
 
Max Muncy homered after Trea Turner was intentionally walked with a 1-2 count before him.
White Sox
Six unearned runs in fifth doom White Sox
Intentional walk backfires, Dodgers rally from four-run deficit for 11-9 win, take series and drop White Sox to 26-29.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Changes are planned in CTA services this summer.
Transportation
CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route
The Regional Connect Pass — if it’s approved by the Pace board — allows unlimited rides on CTA trains and buses and on Pace the entire month for travelers who have an unlimited-ride Metra monthly pass.
By Jordan Perkins
 