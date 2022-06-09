Man critically hurt after gunmen open fire inside West Garfield Park restaurant
Two males entered the restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking the 31-year-old in the back, shoulder and buttocks, Chicago police said.
A man was critically wounded after two gunmen opened fire Thursday night inside a restaurant in West Garfield Park.
Just after 10 p.m., two males entered the restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking the 31-year-old in the back, shoulder and buttocks, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said
The gunman fled the scene, according to police.
There was no one in custody.
Mike Madigan ally Michael McClain complained to ex-speaker’s son about people ‘offended’ by favors, new filing reveals
3-year-old girl in bike carrier dies when mom goes around ComEd truck parked in bike lane and is hit by passing semi
The Latest
Mike Madigan ally Michael McClain complained to ex-speaker’s son about people ‘offended’ by favors, new filing reveals
Michael Madigan’s son Andrew has not been accused of wrongdoing. But his name was made public Thursday as allegedly taking part in a conversation tied to his father’s bribery charges.
Committee vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican with the steely demeanor, delivered a powerful, at times chilling, presentation, vaulting her to the top of lists for 2024 presidential contenders.
“Diwen, we are here for you. We can talk you through whatever help you need, pass a message for you, and help you stay safe. Please reach out when you are ready,” the family’s lawyer, Yilun Hu, wrote in a statement.
The Bell’s home in Beverly, which is actually not the suburbs despite the episode title, needs an update, and host Alison Victoria is ready with ideas.