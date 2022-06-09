Man critically hurt after gunmen open fire inside West Garfield Park restaurant

A man was critically wounded after two gunmen opened fire Thursday night inside a restaurant in West Garfield Park.

Just after 10 p.m., two males entered the restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking the 31-year-old in the back, shoulder and buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said

The gunman fled the scene, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

