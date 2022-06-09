The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Man critically hurt after gunmen open fire inside West Garfield Park restaurant

Two males entered the restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking the 31-year-old in the back, shoulder and buttocks, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A man was critically wounded after two gunmen opened fire Thursday night inside a restaurant in West Garfield Park.

Just after 10 p.m., two males entered the restaurant in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue and began shooting, striking the 31-year-old in the back, shoulder and buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said

The gunman fled the scene, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

