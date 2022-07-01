The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Voters cast their ballots Tuesday at Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School on the South Side in the 2022 Illinois primary election.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 14 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Chicago votes in Illinois’ primary election, the Chicago Pride Parade returns, and protesters respond to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A person on a parade float tosses confetti June 26 during Chicago’s Pride Parade on the North Side.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Mourners gathered Wednesday for a vigil at the Children’s Garden of Hope for four brothers — 11-year-old Angel Rodriguez, 6-year-old Jayden Cruz, 5-year-old Aiden Cruz and 4-year-old Axel Cruz — who were killed in a fire in their basement apartment in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in West Humboldt Park.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Sharaina Latrice, from the group Opera-Matic, performs Thursday at ACTIVATE near West Quincy Street and South La Salle Street in the Loop as part of a series of free popup arts events sponsored by the Chicago Loop Alliance that returned after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy celebrate as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally Tuesday at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary, moving on to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election in November.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Abortion rights advocates march June 25 along North LaSalle Street in the Loop during a rally in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The Rev. Jesse Jackson (right) breaks down in tears during an election night party Tuesday at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center after his son Jonathan Jackson won the Democratic primary race to represent the 1st District in Congress.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Spectators cheer and wave flags June 26 at Chicago’s Pride Parade.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson greets customers and employees Wednesday at a Cermak Fresh Market at 4000 W. Diversey Ave. in Belmont Gardens. He was handing out $80,000 in groceries at several stores in Chicago.

Brian Rich / Sun-Times

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, a Democrat who won the Democratic primary race Tuesday to represent Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, hugs her mother Maria Ramirez before voting at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in Humboldt Park.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Chicago police officers and firefighters at the scene June 26 of a fire in which four young brothers were killed in a basement apartment fire in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in West Humboldt Park. Authorities said the unit’s only exit was blocked by flames.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Election official Cynthia Webb gives an early voter an “I voted!” sticker Monday at the Loop Super Site, 191 N. Clark St.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Christy Webber, owner of Christy Webber Landscapes on the lawn&nbsp;June 24 at her company’s West Side headquarters.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Thousands showed up June 24 at Federal Plaza and marched around to protest&nbsp;the Supreme Court decision eliminating&nbsp;the constitutional right to have an abortion that had stood for half a century, since the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

