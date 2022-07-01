Man shot to death in West Englewood

A man was shot to death Friday evening in West Englewood.
The 26-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the arm and head and was transportedto the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
