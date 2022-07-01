The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Man shot to death in West Englewood

The 26-year-old was outside in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Friday evening in West Englewood.

The 26-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and head and was transportedto the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, John McCain, among others
Chicago’s mayor and top cop vow heavy police presence headed into long holiday weekend
Young progressives, Trump-affiliated Republicans big winners on Election Day
Norvell Meadows, All-City guard at Orr and Prosser, fatally shot on West Side
Chicago community groups say ‘suspicious activity reports’ lead to racial profiling by police
Girl, 17, fatally shot in South Lawndale; police questioning person of interest
President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people including Olympic champion Simone Biles, at the White House next week.
Entertainment and Culture
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, John McCain, among others
Biden’s honors list includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
A photo of Halas Hall, the Bears’ headquarters.
Bears
Source: Bears fire VP of player engagement LaMar ‘Soup’ Campbell
Campbell was part of the five-person hiring committee that chose GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus this year.
By Jason Lieser
 
COPSHOT_070222_3.jpg
City Hall
Chicago’s mayor and top cop vow heavy police presence headed into long holiday weekend
Last year, the July Fourth weekend was a bloodbath on Chicago streets with over 100 people shot, 19 of them killed. Thirteen children were among the wounded, five of them shot within a nine-hour period.
By Fran Spielman
 
State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who is running for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, speaks after voting in precinct 14 at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during the 2022 Illinois primary election, Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Columnists
Young progressives, Trump-affiliated Republicans big winners on Election Day
Meanwhile, the four Illinois legislative leaders did not have a spectacular primary day last week.
By Rich Miller
 
Zaida Abueid, second from left, Maysoon Abu Gharbieh, left, and members of the Arab American Action Network rally Friday at Federal Plaza in the Loop.
Metro/State
Chicago community groups say ‘suspicious activity reports’ lead to racial profiling by police
Arab American Action Network along with other Chicago community groups say the reports have become a way to racially profile Muslims and people of Arab descent.
By Elvia Malagón
 