Friday, July 1, 2022
4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park shooting

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were hurt in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Four people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in West Garfield Park.

Just after 9 p.m. a male walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street opened fire, striking multiple people, according to the Chicago police.

A man, about 25 years old, was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Last June, five people were wounded in a mass shooting on the same block.

