Boy, 15, fatally struck by Amtrak train while biking in Glenview

A 15-year-old Northbrook boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while biking Friday evening in Glenview, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m., Ryan McDonagh was hit by a train at the Glen of North Glenview station, 2301 Lehigh Ave., according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McDonagh was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy results released Saturday ruled his death an accident. The medical examiner’s office indicated McDonagh was on a bicycle at the time, but authorities haven’t released additional details.

Glenview police were assisting Amtrak police in their investigation.