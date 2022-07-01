The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 15, fatally struck by Amtrak train while biking in Glenview

An autopsy released Saturday ruled the death an accident.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A teen boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train July 1, 2022, in suburban Glenview.

AP file photo

A 15-year-old Northbrook boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while biking Friday evening in Glenview, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m., Ryan McDonagh was hit by a train at the Glen of North Glenview station, 2301 Lehigh Ave., according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McDonagh was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy results released Saturday ruled his death an accident. The medical examiner’s office indicated McDonagh was on a bicycle at the time, but authorities haven’t released additional details.

Glenview police were assisting Amtrak police in their investigation.

