Horoscope for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Moon Alert

After 12:45 a.m. EDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a happy day at home and with family members. Stock the fridge because you might impulsively entertain friends and family. People are in an upbeat, interesting mood! Unexpected discussions about home repairs could be exciting. Possibly, a parent or older family member will surprise you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is a fascinating day for you because new faces, new places and new ideas will be stimulating and exciting to entertain. A spontaneous short trip might occur. Stay light on your feet so that you’re ready to go in any direction! Have fun learning new things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the classic day for impulse buying and sudden shopping trips. Possibly, some of you will have clever, original money-making ideas? You might also see a new way to repair or take care of something that you own. It’s an interesting day. (Be smart and keep your receipts. And the box.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today will be full of illuminating and enlightening experiences. Definitely, your normal routine will change for some reason. You might encounter new adventures or put a new spin on how you see or do something. One thing is certain: It will be relatively easy to act freely today. Yeah!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel restless, but this feeling will be a bit exciting for you. You’re ambitious to entertain others and have a good time. In particular, you might be more involved with children. Enjoy today’s adventurous, exciting energy! (Romance might promise secret adventure.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Interactions with friends and groups will be stimulating and uplifting. Someone might surprise you. Possibly, you will meet someone new and interesting? Whatever the case, do get out and meet others because this is a promising day for socializing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents, bosses or someone in authority might surprise you. Fortunately, this surprise will likely be pleasant. It might be an invitation to go somewhere? It might be a word of praise? Whatever happens will trigger new avenues for you in the future. (Kinda exciting.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A sudden chance to travel somewhere might fall in your lap. If so, this window of opportunity will be brief, so act quickly! Or perhaps some of you will meet someone who is unusual or different, probably from another country or a different culture? It’s a fascinating day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Double check banking details and anything to do with shared property or shared responsibilities, because something might change suddenly. Very likely, it’s a positive change; nevertheless, you need to stay informed and current about what’s happening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Someone close to you might throw a curveball your way. Fortunately, you’ll catch it! The placement of fiery Mars right now supports you, and indeed, encourages social interactions, competition with physical sports and playful adventure! You’re up for whatever comes your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you want the freedom to do exactly what you want, which is not unusual for your sign. Fortunately, you will get this opportunity. Most likely, it will relate to your job or a task that you set for yourself today, or, possibly, something related to pet. Woof!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Fun invitations might come your way today! If so, act quickly if you’re interested. Social plans, sports events, playful activities with kids and romantic rendezvous are all unexpected delights today. Nevertheless, parents should be vigilant to make sure their kids are safe and free from accidents.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sofia Vergara (1972) shares your birthday. Like your symbol the crab, you appear confident and relatively tough on the outside when, in fact, you are sensitive on the inside. Because of this sensitivity, you will work hard to establish security for yourself and loved ones. This year it’s important to take time to learn and study something new. You might also teach and share this knowledge.

