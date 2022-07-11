Catching a first muskie late in life carries special meaning and this one earns Fish of the Week

Some first muskies just take a bit longer to catch. Take Fred Runge, an 81-year-old from Aurora.

For many years he has taken trips to the Chippewa Flowage in northern Wisconsin with family. The latest one was extra special on a couple levels.

“After missing the last two years so he could take care of his wife, we got him back up there for a week over Father’s Day with his son, grandkids and great grandkids,” his son Pete emailed.

Then, on June 23, Fred caught his first muskie, a 40-incher.

“[He] said he wished his wife could have been there to see it,” Pete emailed.

