The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Catching a first muskie late in life carries special meaning and this one earns Fish of the Week

Fred Runge’s first muskie came when when he was 81 and it was extra special enough to earn Fish of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Catching a first muskie late in life carries special meaning and this one earns Fish of the Week
Fred Runge made his first muskie something special. Provided photo

Fred Runge made his first muskie something special.

Provided

Some first muskies just take a bit longer to catch. Take Fred Runge, an 81-year-old from Aurora.

For many years he has taken trips to the Chippewa Flowage in northern Wisconsin with family. The latest one was extra special on a couple levels.

“After missing the last two years so he could take care of his wife, we got him back up there for a week over Father’s Day with his son, grandkids and great grandkids,” his son Pete emailed.

Then, on June 23, Fred caught his first muskie, a 40-incher.

“[He] said he wished his wife could have been there to see it,” Pete emailed.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
WNBA commissioner blames gun violence for lack of outdoor fan events during All-Star Weekend
Michael Kopech overcomes early struggles to keep White Sox in game
Drew Smyly returns from IL, throws two-plus innings in Cubs’ 11-9 loss to Dodgers
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
White Sox rally for big win before embarking on big trip
It gets real now for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson
The Latest
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
Man wounded in shootout in South Loop parking lot, minutes after woman is carjacked less than a mile away
The shooting happened around in the 1100 block of Delano Court when a man pulled into the parking lot, followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: A marriage sours as husband’s fuse suddenly shortens
Once a stable partner, man has removed his wife from the bank accounts and begun raging over little things.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A concourse at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates.
Chicago Enterprise
Developers try new tacks to rescue suburban corporate paradises
Vast campuses in Hoffman Estates and Oak Brook are being revived for smaller tenants and other uses designed to keep people after regular office hours.
By David Roeder
 
LOOKING_FOR_COOPER.JPG
Movies and TV
‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?’ documentary finds the right tone, but doesn’t find the hijacker
Endlessly fascinating Netflix series considers every theory about the mysterious culprit who commandeered a jet in 1971 and parachuted into infamy.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 11, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 