The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
College Sports News Sports

Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Illinois coach, dies at 81

He later coached the Bears’ linebackers for two seasons.

By  Larry Lage | Associated Press
   
SHARE Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Illinois coach, dies at 81
Former Michigan, Illinois and Detroit Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. Moeller also served as a linebackers coach for the Bears.

Former Michigan, Illinois and Detroit Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. Moeller also served as a linebackers coach for the Bears.

Paul Sancya/AP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81.

The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided.

Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990.

The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

Moeller bounced back in his personal and professional life, becoming tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals that same year. He went on to lead the Lions’ linebackers and was their interim coach in 2000 after Bobby Ross quit midway through the season.

Moeller was 4-3 as Detroit’s interim coach and was perhaps a missed kick away from keeping his job. He was fired after the Bears’ Paul Edinger made a 54-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to lift Chicago to victory in the regular-season finale, knocking the Lions out of playoff contention.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Moeller to be their defensive coordinator in 2001 and he later coached the Bears’ linebackers for two seasons.

Moeller, who was from Lima, Ohio, played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State. He was an assistant for Schembechler at Miami (Ohio) and joined him on his first staff at Michigan in 1969.

Moeller struggled in his first head coaching job, going 6-24-3 from 1977 to 1979 at Illinois. He returned to work for Schembechler and later made a successful transition to coaching offense and became an innovative coordinator.

With a relatively wide-open approach and willingness to throw the ball as head coach, he helped Desmond Howard win the Heisman Trophy in 1991 during a stretch in which the Wolverines won 19 straight Big Ten games.

Next Up In College Sports
Face it, big-business college football is the NFL, only with marching bands and mascots
High school football notebook: Damon Walters picks Northwestern, IHSA and Public League make format changes
Oh, the places you’ll go in the ever-expanding Big Ten
USC, UCLA will become newest members of the Big Ten in 2024
Eye-rolling time: Ohio State’s pomposity, a cheering sportswriter and racist comments in Formula One
Summer camp? That’s the plan for ex-Loyola star Cam Krutwig, back home from Belgium
The Latest
Chicago Police outside an apartment building where a Chicago Police officer was shot while responding to a report of a “domestic disturbance” in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street on July 1. Calls to domestic violence hotlines have surged, though calls to police and arrests have dropped, according to a report by The Network, a domestic violence advocacy organization.
Metro/State
Domestic violence surge continued in 2021, new report shows
The number of orders of protection jumped 55% statewide; domestic violence-related shootings and homicides increased 64% in Chicago.
By Andy Grimm
 
James Cole, owner of Shine King, in 1997.
Obituaries
Shine King founder James Cole, whose shoeshine clients included the famous, dead at 78
He gave first jobs to many and offered opportunities to at-risk kids and former inmates. His customers included an up-and-coming politician named Barack Obama, Mayors Harold Washington and Lori Lightfoot, bluesman Little Milton and R&B singer Johnnie Taylor.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
16-year-old boy wounded in Near South Side accidental shooting, police say
The boy was shot in the stomach and hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine feeling no added pressure with new max contract
LaVine said on Monday that the Bulls front office gave him everything he asked for, and that his five-year, $215-million deal was a “compliment” to the hard work he’s put in.
By Joe Cowley
 
Pictures of the seven victims of the mass shooting at the July 4 parade in Highland Park were on display on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Port Clinton Square.
Letters to the Editor
Father of Highland Park shooting suspect should accept role in tragedy
Robert Crimo Jr. says he has no regrets signing a form on his namesake son’s firearm owners identification card application. Well, maybe he should.
By Letters to the Editor
 