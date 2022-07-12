Horoscope for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or making important decisions. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to talk to bosses and people in power because they will listen to you. Your requests are reasonable; furthermore, they are practical and doable. Ask for what you want. Because you are confident and clear about your goals, you will get the go-ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are confident making plans or discussing foreign interests, or matters connected with publishing and the media. In fact, you can teach others or persuade them to agree with your point of view. This is also an excellent day for business and commerce.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Venus is in your sign dancing nicely with Saturn, which makes this an excellent day to discuss any problems you might have with relationships. When it comes to financial issues, you’ll be conservative and seek to protect what you have.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Interactions with others, friends and groups will be lively today. It will likely be in your best interests to accommodate someone else. Perhaps you will have to go more than halfway to make things work out smoothly? Fear not: Mercury in your sign will give you the right words.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ll be effective dealing with others whether on an individual basis or dealing with a group. You will naturally take on a leadership role, especially at work. You see what needs to be done and you will take practical steps in order to achieve your goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s easy for you to impress others today because they see you as competent, conscientious and reliable. In fact, you make such a impression on others, that a romance or flirtation with a boss might begin. In sports, you’ll be competitive and dynamic!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might take the initiative talking to a family member today (especially female) because you understand what is needed. This is a good day to start projects, perhaps at home, because your energy level is high and you’re not afraid of some physical work. “I’m ready!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re eager to talk to others, and they will want to talk to you because you are full of positive energy. In particular, discussions about shared property, insurance matters as well as inheritances will be practical and positive. (You’ll come out laughing all the way to the bank.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be keen to shop for something today because you have strong ideas about how you want to handle your cash flow and deal with your belongings. In business dealings, you will be confident and ready to initiate. Because you have the necessary objectivity — you see what needs to be done.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The moon is in your sign being energized by fiery Mars, which makes you feel courageous and confident! This is why you will take the initiative, especially when making emotional contact with others. You will also play the role of leader if it arises. People respect you today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Sensible discussions with your kids will go well. Likewise, romantic partners might have practical discussions about the division of labour or how to divide and share expenses. Something going on behind the scenes will interest you today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and members of groups because you are emotionally strong and confident. Some of you will take the lead and entertain at home or initiate a redecorating project in which others pitch in to help. Yay!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Topher Grace (1978) shares your birthday. You like life to be calm and orderly with everything in its place;, and you work hard to achieve this. You are confident, organized and hard-working. You are a natural leader. This is a year of learning and teaching for you, which will require more solitude to focus on what is necessary.

