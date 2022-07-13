The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Gun advocates, politicians have blood on their hands

Gun Industry. Gun lobby. The NRA. You own this. You own every single one of these senseless and preventable deaths.

Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more at a Fourth of July parade.

Well, gun industry, gun lobby, National Rifle Association, I hope you’re happy. You got the country you wanted.

More guns. More handguns.More assault rifles, assault pistols and assault shotguns. More homemade firearms without serial numbers.

More special treatment for gun manufacturers. More marketing of dangerous weapons to impressionable children and teenagers. More private firearm sales to criminals and mentally unwell people without background checks.

More parents and guardians vouching for their immature, minor children to buy guns and ammunition.

More years without accurate, up-to-date research about gun injuries and deaths.

More situations when law enforcement does not have the funds necessary to effectively enforce existing laws and monitor gun sellers.

Gun Industry. Gun lobby. The NRA. You own this. You own every single one of these senseless and preventable deaths. All of these mass shootings. All of this death and destruction. All of this daily horror destroying the lives of innocent children and families, this traumatic legacy haunting our neighborhoods and communities time and time and time again.

And to every single cowardly politician who does not have the courage to do the right thing and stand up to the dangerous, selfish, and greedy interest of this lobby: You own this, too.

To the rest of us, recent tragic events should serve as a further reminder that no one is safe. Black, white, Brown. Rich, poor, middle class. Students, teachers, first responders. Those who live in cities, suburbs and rural America.

No one is safe.

The fact is that more than COVID-19,gun violence is the single greatest threat to our public health, our economy, and our way of life. The only way out is by showing the same level of political acumen, engagement,and persistence as those who obsess over protections for the making, selling,and ownership of guns.

That means recognizing that we are in the battle of our lives and we can never, ever take our foot off the gas until every last candidate and elected official hears our voices and supports laws securing the safety, freedom,and liberty of the rest of us suffering from the ceaseless scourge of gun violence.

Dan Kotowski, President & CEO, Kids Above All

A hypothetical

Try to imagine a Democratic incumbent president claiming the election was rigged and stolen and also fueling the fire for an attack on our own Capitol building.

Chants of lock them up, treason, and traitor would be coming out of the mouths of people like Donald Trump, Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz, demanding SWAT teams should have been called out immediately with orders of shoot to kill. Pretty funny. Very ironic.

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Bears hire Mike Wiley Jr. as director of player development
Wiley most recently was a mental performance coach at Courtex Performance from 2019-22. He has worked with several college sports teams, including Loyola’s track and field team in 2015.
By Mark Potash
 
Car lot, lender deactivated cars with “kill switch” after borrowers fell behind on payments: lawsuit
The remote “vehicle starter interrupter switch” violates lawsuit claims, seeks class action.
By Andy Grimm
 
Blackhawks sign Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell to flesh out forward roster
Domi and Athanasiou signed one-year, $3 million contracts Wednesday while Blackwell inked a two-year contract at $1.2 million per. Goalie Alex Stalock also signed a one-year contract.
By Ben Pope
 
Start now to take back U.S. Supreme Court
Taking the Court back from the extremists who now control it will be a long-term project. It starts with this year’s elections.
By Ben Jealous
 
With domestic violence rising, police must make sure victims are safe from firearms threat
A domestic violence victim is five times more likely to be killed when their abusive partner can get his or her hands on a gun.
By CST Editorial Board
 