The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
College Sports Sports

Big 12 weighs all options amid college realignment

“We are exploring all options and we are open for business,” new commissioner Brett Yormark said.

By  Stephen Hawkins | AP
   
SHARE Big 12 weighs all options amid college realignment
New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark declared the league “open for business.”

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark declared the league “open for business.”

LM Otero/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark declared Wednesday the league “open for business,” saying that while nothing is imminent all options will be considered as he takes over with conference realignment again shaking college sports.

Yormark made his introductory marks at the start of the league’s football media days at AT&T Stadium. He was named Bob Bowlsby’s successor two weeks ago. The very next day, it was announced Southern California and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024.

“We are exploring all options and we are open for business,” Yormark said.

The former Roc Nation executive and CEO of the Brooklyn Nets officially begins work Aug. 1, but he has already been busy with Big 12 business.

“What excites me most about joining the Big 12 is the transformative moment in front of all of us today,” he said. “We have an opportunity to grow and then build the Big 12 brand and business. ... Moments like these do not happen often, and we must seize them and make the most of them.”

Along with realignment, Yormark emphasized adding revenue streams and the opportunity to nationalize the Big 12 brand, be more aspirational and appeal to youth culture “to get younger and hipper.”

He also mentioned “seeing the true professionalization of college sports” at a time when name, image and likeness compensation is going into its second year.

The Big Ten’s move West was another seismic shift in conference realignment, much like when it was revealed a week after Big 12 media days last summer that Texas and Oklahoma were moving to the Southeastern Conference no later than the 2025 season.

The Big 12 is going into its 12th and final season as a 10-school league. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF all join the league next summer after being approved for membership last September.

The pending departures of two of the Pac-12’s biggest brands came as a huge surprise, just like a year ago with the Big 12’s only national champions in football.

Yormark said the possible addition of teams to the Big 12 wouldn’t necessarily have an impact on any decision involving the Longhorns or Sooners leaving before the expiration of the league’s media rights deal that has three more football seasons.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a moment in time where we’re going to sit down, discuss the future,” Yormark said about Texas and Oklahoma. “But any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

This is will be Yormark’s first job in college athletics.

The 55-year-old was an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after previously working with the Nets and running Barclay Center, their home arena, for more than a decade.

Next Up In College Sports
Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Illinois coach, dies at 81
Face it, big-business college football is the NFL, only with marching bands and mascots
High school football notebook: Damon Walters picks Northwestern, IHSA and Public League make format changes
Oh, the places you’ll go in the ever-expanding Big Ten
USC, UCLA will become newest members of the Big Ten in 2024
Eye-rolling time: Ohio State’s pomposity, a cheering sportswriter and racist comments in Formula One
The Latest
Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts one of several parties in preliminary talks to invest in the Sky.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky in preliminary talks with Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts and others about investing in franchise
Principal owner Michael Alter said last March the timing is perfect to add investors because the Sky have a valuable story to tell.
By Annie Costabile
 
Patrick Doherty, chief of staff for Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski, exits the Dirksen Federal Building in February 2020.
Crime
Ex-Cook County official Patrick Doherty pleads guilty to several corruption schemes
The case against Patrick Doherty is tied to multiple individuals who have already been charged as a result of the feds’ aggressive public corruption investigations. Most have already pleaded guilty.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jeremiah_Moore.jpeg
Crime
7-year-old Jeremiah Moore shot to death in family’s van — weeks after he was at a downtown protest over gun violence against children
The boy was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday near the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, police said. No arrests have been made.
By Kade Heather
 
Choose Chicago Board Chair Glenn Eden on Wednesday discussed reigniting travel to the Chicago area.
Business
Tourism leaders cite need for more business travel
Hotel industry officials and others say the trends in Chicago are positive despite increases in crime during the pandemic.
By David Roeder
 
The Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat celebrating after a goal against the KIngs in March.
Blackhawks
The Blackhawks’ rebuild and those innocent times when being bad was considered a bad thing
The team sure asks a lot from its fans. Patience. A high pain threshold. Amnesia. And money.
By Rick Morrissey
 