The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa

Jabari Edwards, 28, faces counts of attempted murder in connection with a June 1 shooting that left Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros seriously wounded.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa
In this June 1 file photo, Chicago police officers stand near 64th Street and Loomis Boulevard, where Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was critically wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop.

In this June 1 file photo, Chicago police officers stand near 64th Street and Loomis Boulevard, where Chicago Police Officer Fernanda Ballesteros was critically wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

An Englewood man accused of shooting a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop last month has been taken into custody in Iowa, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Wednesday.

Jabari Edwards, 28, faces two counts of attempted murder in the June 1 shooting that left Officer Fernanda Ballesteros seriously wounded, Cook County court records show.

During a news conference at police headquarters, Brown reported Edwards was taken into custody earlier Wednesday in Burlington, Iowa, with the help of local and federal authorities.

Edwards was being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center awaiting extradition, Brown said.

Jabari Edwards arrest photo

Jabari Edwards

Chicago police

On the day of the shooting, Ballesteros and her partner tried to pull over Edwards for a “minor” traffic violation when he opened fire, Brown said.

Ballesteros was struck in the shoulder and her partner rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was cheered by dozens of supporters when she was discharged days later.

Brown told reporters he hoped the arrest “brings some sense of justice and peace to the mind of our officer as she continues her recovery,” and added that investigators “worked tirelessly to solve this case.”

“This arrest is the result of really exceptional police work and it should serve as a warning to all those involved in criminal activity that you cannot run, nor can you hide, from justice,” he said. “You will be held accountable and you will face the consequences of your actions.”

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan noted that Edwards has two previous local arrests, including one that led to a conviction for attempted robbery in 2012. Court records show Edwards was facing felony gun charges before they were dropped in February.

Deenihan said witnesses put Edwards “inside this vehicle” used in the shooting and also told officers where he ran to when he crashed after the shooting. Investigators then reviewed video evidence that allegedly showed Edwards stashing a gun that was later matched to shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Deenihan wouldn’t say what led to Edwards’ arrest in Iowa or give any details of “where this guy slipped up.” He said the person Edwards was staying with hasn’t been charged with harboring a fugitive.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros is greeted by supporters as she is released June 6 from University of Chicago Medical Center after being treated for a gunshot wound she suffered during an attempted traffic stop.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros is greeted by supporters as she is released June 6 from University of Chicago Medical Center after being treated for a gunshot wound she suffered during an attempted traffic stop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Days after Ballesteros was shot, another officer was wounded in a shooting while trying to pull over a car.

“To my fellow brother in blue who was recently injured in the line of duty: Don’t ever feel alone because you have a whole line of support from the blue family that wishes you a speedy recovery,” Ballesteros told the officer in a statement after being released from the hospital.

In highlighting the dangers facing officers, Brown noted that seven Chicago cops have been wounded by gunfire and 27 others have been fired upon this year.

“This is every day, every shift, 24/7,” he said. “Officers are risking their lives.”

Next Up In News
Active shooter threat at Willis Tower quickly ‘debunked,’ police official says
Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson takes aim at violent crime
Sam Greenlee, acclaimed Black radical writer, poet and Chicago enthusiast, celebrated with day in his honor
Workers rights groups celebrate new U.S. Labor guidelines that protect undocumented workers
2 teens shot on front porch in West Town
Car dealer, lender deactivated cars with “kill switch” after borrowers fell behind on payments: lawsuit
The Latest
Chicago Police respond to an active shooter threat at Willis Tower that was later determined to be unfounded Wednesday.
Chicago
Active shooter threat at Willis Tower quickly ‘debunked,’ police official says
“Obviously we take all of these reports seriously until we are able to debunk them,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaking at a campaign fundraiser at Maggiano’s Banquets on July 13, 2022.
City Hall
Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson takes aim at violent crime
“We will take off the handcuffs of the police and we will put the handcuffs on the people who are victimizing” residents, Wilson said. “If police officers continue to be like they are right now, I’m gonna move out of Chicago myself.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Jonathan Toews, if he remains in Chicago, will be one of few high-caliber forwards on the Blackhawks’ roster next season.
Blackhawks
If Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews stay, what will Blackhawks’ lines look like?
It appears increasingly unlikely the two veteran cornerstones will be traded this summer. If they aren’t, the Hawks’ forward depth chart — weak as it is — is pretty much now set.
By Ben Pope
 
DF_12897_r.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: Arrest draws a recluse out of her wetlands isolation in uneven but well-acted period piece
Daisy Edgar-Jones’ performance and the gorgeous imagery redeem a book adaptation that’s uneven and sometimes implausible.
By Richard Roeper
 
Sam Greenlee, the author of&nbsp;acclaimed novel “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” was honored with “Sam Greenlee Day” by a proclamation from the city of Chicago.
Chicago
Sam Greenlee, acclaimed Black radical writer, poet and Chicago enthusiast, celebrated with day in his honor
Greenlee took his experiences in the military to write, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” which explored the idea of a Black power revolution. Wednesday would have been his 92nd birthday, and the day was marked with “Sam Greenlee Day” in the city of Chicago.
By Mariah Rush
 