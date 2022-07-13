Englewood man charged with shooting CPD officer taken into custody in Iowa

An Englewood man accused of shooting a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop last month has been taken into custody in Iowa, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced Wednesday.

Jabari Edwards, 28, faces two counts of attempted murder in the June 1 shooting that left Officer Fernanda Ballesteros seriously wounded, Cook County court records show.

During a news conference at police headquarters, Brown reported Edwards was taken into custody earlier Wednesday in Burlington, Iowa, with the help of local and federal authorities.

Edwards was being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center awaiting extradition, Brown said.

Jabari Edwards Chicago police

On the day of the shooting, Ballesteros and her partner tried to pull over Edwards for a “minor” traffic violation when he opened fire, Brown said.

Ballesteros was struck in the shoulder and her partner rushed her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was cheered by dozens of supporters when she was discharged days later.

Brown told reporters he hoped the arrest “brings some sense of justice and peace to the mind of our officer as she continues her recovery,” and added that investigators “worked tirelessly to solve this case.”

“This arrest is the result of really exceptional police work and it should serve as a warning to all those involved in criminal activity that you cannot run, nor can you hide, from justice,” he said. “You will be held accountable and you will face the consequences of your actions.”

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan noted that Edwards has two previous local arrests, including one that led to a conviction for attempted robbery in 2012. Court records show Edwards was facing felony gun charges before they were dropped in February.

Deenihan said witnesses put Edwards “inside this vehicle” used in the shooting and also told officers where he ran to when he crashed after the shooting. Investigators then reviewed video evidence that allegedly showed Edwards stashing a gun that was later matched to shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Deenihan wouldn’t say what led to Edwards’ arrest in Iowa or give any details of “where this guy slipped up.” He said the person Edwards was staying with hasn’t been charged with harboring a fugitive.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros is greeted by supporters as she is released June 6 from University of Chicago Medical Center after being treated for a gunshot wound she suffered during an attempted traffic stop. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Days after Ballesteros was shot, another officer was wounded in a shooting while trying to pull over a car.

“To my fellow brother in blue who was recently injured in the line of duty: Don’t ever feel alone because you have a whole line of support from the blue family that wishes you a speedy recovery,” Ballesteros told the officer in a statement after being released from the hospital.

In highlighting the dangers facing officers, Brown noted that seven Chicago cops have been wounded by gunfire and 27 others have been fired upon this year.

“This is every day, every shift, 24/7,” he said. “Officers are risking their lives.”

