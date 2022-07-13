With suspect in custody, North Coast Music Festival no longer under threat, police say

A man who police say made threats targeting the North Coast Music Festival is facing charges Wednesday night.

Daniel Susma, 28, was arrested and now faces unrelated charges of multiple counts of aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s Office records. Algonquin Police confirmed Wednesday that Susma allegedly made the threats on social media.

A tweet circulated Tuesday — which included screenshots of what appeared to be a Facebook post and a photo — that threatened the festival, prompting the fest’s organizers to respond.

The festival’s Twitter account on Tuesday posted a statement in response to a warning of a shooting at the festival, saying organizers had contacted law enforcement and were “handling it with the utmost seriousness.”

“Regardless of this issue, NCMF will have extra security on hand to put the health and safety of everyone who attends the Festival as our top priority,” the statement said.

Susma will be barred from purchasing tickets or entering the festival, organizers said.

The electronic and hip-hop music event is set for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4 in Bridgeview.