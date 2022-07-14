Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be lost in daydreams and fantasies, which can be fun because it’s an escape from your everyday world. However, the real world still exists. Keep this in mind. Caution about making promises you cannot keep.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful of financial decisions because things might not be as they appear. Wishful thinking will not necessarily make it so. Be extra cautious shopping for luxurious, frivolous items because you might regret these purchases later. Keep your receipts!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you might give into wishful fantasies when dealing with others, which can set up a situation where you will feel let down. We all have daydreams and fantasies, but the reality of our daily world is something quite different. Furthermore, unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might seek escape from the responsibilities of your everyday world. We all have moments like this. Sometimes it’s possible to delay the inevitable, but generally, your life will run more smoothly if you are prepared for what is really going to happen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When relating to friends and groups, make sure to keep your expectations on a realistic level. If you expect too much of others, invariably you will be disappointed. Remember, we are all frail mortals doing our best to deal with our own reality. It was ever thus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today it’s easy to misunderstand what a parent, a boss or someone in a position of authority might expect of you. Make no assumptions. Be clear with this person. Tell them what you think they want from you so that you are both on the same page. Make sure you know what they expect from you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be careful not to fall for grandiose ideas propagated by someone, especially if you have your doubts. Many people say things that have no basis in reality. They say things that people want to hear even though they have no bearing to the facts. If you think something fishy is going on, it is!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day for important discussions about shared property, insurance disputes or how to deal with an inheritance because people are prone to wishful thinking today. This means they might refuse to see the real facts of the matter. Don’t be the Queen of Denial. (You’re smarter than this.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Although Venus is opposite your sign, which can promote warm relations with others, today Neptune in the picture will cloud things and create confusion. Neptune can encourage manipulation and guilt. Don’t even go there. Value and respect your friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If people are going to help you with a project or your job, be grateful. If you think someone is doing a guilt trip on you, avoid them. Be straightforward and show your appreciation if someone helps you. Avoid sentimentality or insincerity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the moon is in your sign today (it does this for two days every month), you will feel stronger emotions about things. These feelings could relate to romantic relationships as well as matters connected with your kids or a social outing. Stay grounded and realistic.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because we have so much invested in our families, family life can be our greatest area of disappointment and misunderstandings. Today you might feel disappointed with a family member. If so, ask yourself if you told them what your expectations were.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jane Lynch (1960) shares your birthday. You are a sensitive, caring and generous person who will help those in need. Although you appear lighthearted, privately you are a serious person. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means you will wrap up things and finish major projects. Let go of whatever is holding you back. Time to take inventory.

