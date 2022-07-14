The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband’s aid to family abroad leaves little money for us

Wife frustrated as the man puts no cash toward the couple’s groceries and other needs, and breaks a promise to contribute to their savings.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband’s aid to family abroad leaves little money for us
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am married to a man from a different country, culture and religion. We have an amazing relationship, and he is my best friend. We do everything together — grocery shop, date nights, travel, etc. He is a wonderful husband. The only problem is he doesn’t contribute financially. I have told him time and again that this is going to be a big problem for us.

In his country, the people are poor, so he sends money to his family. His parents are wonderful, humble people and I love them dearly. He doesn’t earn as much as I do, but I do not feel that should stop him from making some financial contribution to OUR LIFE. He makes a decent salary and could buy some groceries or pay for a dinner here or there, but he doesn’t. I pay for everything — cars, gas, living, groceries, coffee, phones, etc.

We had agreed that after he paid off his debts, he would put a certain amount of money in the savings, which would still leave him $1,000 for himself. A thousand dollars is half a year’s salary in his country. For the last three months he has made no contributions, and when I asked about it, he said he doesn’t know what he did with the money. He’s obviously lying.

I am so furious that I’m considering divorce. I have never told him not to help his family, and I have been very generous with them as well. But it worries me that he is only concerned with his family back home and not the well-being of the family we have built together. — MONEY’S THE ISSUE IN MISSISSIPPI

DEAR MONEY’S THE ISSUE: Your “wonderful” husband has reneged on his promise to put money in the savings account and lied to you about where the money is going. Could it have gone someplace other than to his parents? You have a right to know. Marriage is more than a romantic adventure. It is also a partnership — and one in which your husband isn’t contributing his agreed-upon share.

You may be able to resolve this with the help of a licensed mediator or counselor, but if it doesn’t solve the problem, talk to an attorney about protecting yourself financially.

DEAR ABBY: I am a mother of two and grandmother of three. I have a few cousins I socialize with occasionally, but I can’t say I’m particularly close to any of them. I enjoy spending most of my time with my children, grandchildren and husband.

Recently, one of my cousins has been pestering me to have a family reunion. Every time we talk, he brings up the subject, as well as other family members we have lost touch with. I have told him and his wife repeatedly that I am not interested in hosting a family reunion, and quite frankly, wouldn’t be interested in attending one, either.

I don’t want to seem harsh, but I have little interest in reuniting with many of my cousins, and I find large family gatherings stressful. I feel like they are trying to bully me into hosting and/or attending something I have said time and again I’m not interested in. What should I do? — NAGGED IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR NAGGED: The next time he brings up the subject of your hosting a family reunion, laugh. Then tell him the folks who should do it are him and his wife because you are not interested. Then change the subject.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman’s boyfriend sees men on the side during their ‘breaks’
Dear Abby: What else can I do to make grandkids’ mom appreciate me?
Dear Abby: A marriage sours as husband’s fuse suddenly shortens
Dear Abby: Friend gives me dating advice when what I really want is her
Dear Abby: Unprompted, friend runs a search, sends me dirt on the man I’m dating
Dear Abby: Should we press charges against dogs’ kidnapper?
The Latest
Film_Review___Paws_of_Fury__The_Legend_of_Hank.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Paws of Fury’ an animated ‘Blazing Saddles’ knockoff without the audacity, or the humor
The racial element is replaced by a dog thrown into a community of cats.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Chicago skyline as seen from Greektown.
City Hall
City’s 10-year planning proposal aims to address old wrongs
The draft of ‘We Will Chicago,’ shaped by meetings held over two years, proposes broad goals for the city’s future.
By David Roeder
 
Ald. Edward Burke in 2019
City Hall
Will Burke seek encore for 53-year Council run — or bow out before voters give indicted pol the hook?
Ald. Edward Burke’s brother hopes he retires. “The last election — under these very adverse circumstances, he pulled it off. He walked the streets at, what was he, 76 at the time?” said former state Rep. Dan Burke. “Do the math. Seventy-eight years old. Come on. When is enough enough?”
By Fran Spielman
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_85826516.jpg
Suburban Chicago
With suspect in custody, North Coast Music Festival no longer under threat, police say
Daniel Susma, 28, faces unrelated charges, and police say there is no longer a threat to the festival.
By Mary Norkol
 