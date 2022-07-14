The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Kevin Spacey appears in London court, pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The charges against the actor relate to events in England between 2005 and 2013.

By  Jill Lawless | Associated Press
   
SHARE Kevin Spacey appears in London court, pleads not guilty to sexual assault
AFP_32ED7VM.jpg

Kevin Spacey arrives Thursday at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, where he entered not guilty pleas for four counts of sexual assault.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago, and was told he would face trial next year.

Spacey, 62, stood in the dock and spoke clearly as he replied “not guilty” to each of the five charges during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey.

Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Space’s lawyer previously said the actor “strenuously denies” the allegations.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the United States, was granted bail and allowed to return to the U.S. after a preliminary hearing last month. The judge continued the actor’s unconditional bail on Thursday, and said another pretrial hearing would be held early in 2023.

Spacey thanked the judge at the end of the 15-minute hearing. He made no comment as he left court and was ushered through a crowd of photographers and camera crews into a chauffeur-driven car.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Spacey faces a separate civil sex-assault lawsuit from Rapp in U.S. federal court in New York.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
‘Born a Crime’ speaks to now
‘The Gray Man,’ bloated and brain-dead, wastes money, talent and your time
‘Paws of Fury’ an animated ‘Blazing Saddles’ knockoff without the audacity, or the humor
Dear Abby: Husband’s aid to family abroad leaves little money for us
Horoscope for Thursday, July 14, 2022
The Latest
Tiger Woods dropped six strokes in his first seven holes at St. Andrews and wound up shooting 6-over 78 in the first round of the British Open.
Golf
Tiger Woods struggles to 6-over 78 in British Open grind
Cameron Young made is debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Attorney Don Lubin.
Obituaries
Donald G. Lubin, Chicago lawyer who had key roles with Ray Kroc and McDonald’s Corp., dead at 88
“He negotiated the sale from the McDonald brothers to Ray,” said Harold C. Hirshman, a lawyer with the firm Dentons, where Mr. Lubin practiced for more than 60 years
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died.
News
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” the former president said of his first wife, via social media.
By Associated Press
 
Dominik Kubalik celebrates a goal last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Dominik Kubalik excited for ‘fresh start’ with Red Wings
Plus, new assistant coach Kevin Dean says the Hawks will use a zone defensive scheme next season.
By Ben Pope
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Shore July 11, 2022.
Crime
Two men killed in South Shore shooting
No arrests have been reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 