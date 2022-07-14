Person struck by Metra train in Evanston

A person was struck by a Metra train Thursday in Evanston, police said.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the area of Green Bay Road and Livingston Street, according to Evanston police.
The person’s condition was not immediately known.
Police advised residents to avoid the area.
