Thursday, July 14, 2022
Person struck by Metra train in Evanston

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was struck by a Metra train Thursday in Evanston, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the area of Green Bay Road and Livingston Street, according to Evanston police.

Police advised residents to avoid the area.

The Latest
Tiger Woods dropped six strokes in his first seven holes at St. Andrews and wound up shooting 6-over 78 in the first round of the British Open.
Golf
Tiger Woods struggles to 6-over 78 in British Open grind
Cameron Young made is debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
Attorney Don Lubin.
Obituaries
Donald G. Lubin, Chicago lawyer who had key roles with Ray Kroc and McDonald’s Corp., dead at 88
“He negotiated the sale from the McDonald brothers to Ray,” said Harold C. Hirshman, a lawyer with the firm Dentons, where Mr. Lubin practiced for more than 60 years
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died.
News
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” the former president said of his first wife, via social media.
By Associated Press
 
AFP_32ED7VM.jpg
Celebrities
Kevin Spacey appears in London court, pleads not guilty to sexual assault
The charges against the actor relate to events in England between 2005 and 2013.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Dominik Kubalik celebrates a goal last season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Dominik Kubalik excited for ‘fresh start’ with Red Wings
Plus, new assistant coach Kevin Dean says the Hawks will use a zone defensive scheme next season.
By Ben Pope
 