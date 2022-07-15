The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Chicago police officer found dead inside home

The officer was discovered early morning at his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police said. Further details were not released.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A death investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home Friday.

The officer was discovered early in the morning at his residence in the 1st Police District, Chicago police said. Further details were not released.

The 1st District includes the Loop and South Loop.

“Please keep this officer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” police said.

