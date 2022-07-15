Chicago police officer found dead inside home

A death investigation is underway after a Chicago police officer was found dead inside his home Friday.
The officer was discovered early in the morning at his residence in the 1st Police District, Chicago police said. Further details were not released.
The 1st District includes the Loop and South Loop.
“Please keep this officer’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” police said.
‘I don’t know how to be free.’ Two men released after serving 35 years for a fatal arson they say they didn’t commit
The Latest
They’re found in plant-based foods like walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, soybeans, avocados and olives, in vegetable oils like olive oil and in fatty fish.
‘I don’t know how to be free.’ Two men released after serving 35 years for a fatal arson they say they didn’t commit
Their release came the same day as a judge tossed out the murder convictions of two brothers in another case. Attorneys for all four men claimed police coerced their confessions.
Servando Hamros, 29, was found lying near the canal in the park in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard.
Family has relocated six times over eight years, and in the new home, child is missing an old school, making no friends and feeling depressed.
Winona Ryder stars as the mystified traveler who inexplicably makes many dumb decisions.