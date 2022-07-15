Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf to explore ‘every opportunity that’s available’

LIV Golfhas its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup.

Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on thePat McAfee Showin regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that,”If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”

Well, that apparently caught the eye of the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-funded series. During a Thursday interview on The Next Round, Barkley said he’s going to meet with LIV Golf.

“They called me and asked me ‘Would I meet with them?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’” Barkley explained. “Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

"The answer to your question is 100% yes. I'm gonna meet with LIV." On today's show, Charles Barkley joined us in studio and confirmed that he will be speaking to Greg Norman about a role with LIV Golf. @NoLayingUp @RiggsBarstool @barstoolsports @GOLF_com @GolfDigest @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/AOMQJRoKZB — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 14, 2022

The upstart league that is at odds with the PGA Tour has long been criticized as a way for the Saudi government to sportswash its human rights record. It offers 54-hole events with no cuts and guaranteed money for the 48-player fields, as well as multi-million dollar deals, some well over $100 million.

The currently LIV broadcast, which is only available via online streaming, boasts former voice of the Premier League on NBC, Arlo White, who is in his first foray as a golf announcer. He’s joined in the booth by former Golf Channel analyst Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet.

