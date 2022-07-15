The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Sports Media Golf Sports

Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf to explore ‘every opportunity that’s available’

“Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do,” Barkley said.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf to explore ‘every opportunity that’s available’
Charles Barkley says he plans on meeting with LIV Golf.

Charles Barkley says he plans on meeting with LIV Golf.

Getty Images

LIV Golfhas its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup.

Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on thePat McAfee Showin regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that,”If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”

Well, that apparently caught the eye of the Greg Norman-led and Saudi Arabia-funded series. During a Thursday interview on The Next Round, Barkley said he’s going to meet with LIV Golf.

“They called me and asked me ‘Would I meet with them?’ And I said, ‘Yes,’” Barkley explained. “Nothing that’s imminent, I actually don’t know everything they want from me, or what they technically want me to do, but you’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available. So the answer to your question is, 100 percent yes, I’m going to meet with LIV.”

The upstart league that is at odds with the PGA Tour has long been criticized as a way for the Saudi government to sportswash its human rights record. It offers 54-hole events with no cuts and guaranteed money for the 48-player fields, as well as multi-million dollar deals, some well over $100 million.

The currently LIV broadcast, which is only available via online streaming, boasts former voice of the Premier League on NBC, Arlo White, who is in his first foray as a golf announcer. He’s joined in the booth by former Golf Channel analyst Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports
Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out
Tiger Woods likely to miss the cut at British Open
South Shore Nature Sanctuary, a ‘way to feel connected to the Earth ... in the city,’ turns 20
James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner after Russian teammates offered character statements in court
Sky rookie Rebekah Gardner gets her first double-double in 80-68 win over Sparks
Johnny Cueto shines again, Luis Robert hits slam in opener of key series for White Sox
The Latest
Friday’s Cubs-Mets game was rained out. It will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.
Cubs
Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out
The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Tiger Woods misses a putt on the second green during the second round of the British Open.
Golf
Tiger Woods likely to miss the cut at British Open
The three-time Open champion shot 3-over 75 in the second round to finish the day at 9 over overall.
By Associated Press
 
A person was fatally shot Nov. 9, 2021, in Lawndale.
Chicago
Chicago police officer found dead inside home
The officer was discovered early morning at his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police said. Further details were not released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Healthful fats —&nbsp;such as those found in salmon, nuts, legumes, avocados and a variety of vegetable oils —&nbsp;have beneficial effects on blood pressure and have been shown to support gut health.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Healthy fats have many benefits. Here’s how to include them in your diet.
They’re found in plant-based foods like walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, soybeans, avocados and olives, in vegetable oils like olive oil and in fatty fish.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Family and friends of John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez wait outside Cook County Jail for their release Thursday evening.
News
‘I don’t know how to be free.’ Two men released after serving 35 years for a fatal arson they say they didn’t commit
Their release came the same day as a judge tossed out the murder convictions of two brothers in another case. Attorneys for all four men claimed police coerced their confessions.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 