Tiger Woods likely to miss the cut at British Open

Tiger Woods has finished what could be his last competitive round at a British Open on the Old Course.

The three-time Open champion, who won two of those titles at St. Andrews, shot 3-over 75 in the second round to finish the day at 9 over overall. He is not expected to make the cut and play the last two rounds over the weekend.

Before this year’s tournament, Woods called the Old Course “historic” and his “favorite.” He won the claret jug at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

But this year his struggles started on the very first hole when he sent his second shot into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and finished the day at 6-over 78.

Adam Scott took most advantage of the softer conditions caused by early-morning rain, shooting 7-under 65 to move two shots behind clubhouse leader Dustin Johnson.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shot a second straight 68 and is a stroke behind Johnson at 8 under overall alongside Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton and Sergio Garcia had 66s.

