Friday, July 15, 2022
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 day 1: Photo Gallery

Rainy weather could not dampen the spirits of music fans and performes alike at Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park on Friday.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Ashlee Rezin
   
Festival-goers dance in the rain as Tierra Whack performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival got off to a sloshy slow start Friday as the rain poured down on Union Park with ponchos and the shelter of trees in high demand by the growing flock of attendees.

Though many still pushed through the showers, enjoying the chill sounds of afternoon performer Indigo De Souza, matching the overall breezy feel of the long independently run event.

Lines for food and merch were uncharacteristically slow for a festival though the options include some great local picks including Billy Goat Tavern, Goddess & Grocer, Donerman and Beat Kitchen, among others.

If the muddy terrain from today’s downpour is any indication, boots will necessary the rest of the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Day 1 of the weekend festival in Union Park:

Music fans weather the rain to catch afternoon sets at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday.&nbsp;

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tierra Whack performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Festival-goers dance in the rain as Tierra Whack performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Water is pushed off the stage as Tierra Whack prepares to perform in the rain on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

