2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park

Two people were dead and another was injured early Saturday in a head-on crash in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 1 a.m., a 38-year-old man driving a gray GMC Yukon was going north in the 10700 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he struck a man driving a gray Lexus going the opposite direction, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Yukon and a woman who was a passenger in the Lexus both suffered trauma to their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 33-year-old man, suffered a broken leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

