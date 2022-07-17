The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Craig Robinson, audience flee Charlotte comedy club as man waves gun

The man fired a shot after the club had emptied, police say.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Craig Robinson, audience flee Charlotte comedy club as man waves gun
GettyImages_1398921316.jpg

Craig Robinson (pictured in May) posted an Instagram video assuring followers that he’s safe after a gunman thwarted his Charlotte comedy show.

David Livingston/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The shot was fired at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man, later identified by police as Omar McCombs, waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

McCombs, 36, was sent to the Mecklenburg County Jail early Sunday morning, according to an inmate database.

Robinson, a Chicago native, has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

“I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’ ” he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

Charges listed for McCombs include assault by pointing a gun, discharging a firearm in the city, communicating threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a Sunday Instagram post, Robinson thanked the club’s security and staff for quickly getting everyone to safety as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for their “swift action” in arresting the alleged shooter.

“Hopefully he gets the help he needs,” Robinson wrote. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise’: Northlight delivers romantic wartime letters full of romance, humor
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
Pitchfork Music Festival Day 2: Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Magdalena Bay, Karate — and a surprise appearance by Jeff Tweedy
Dear Abby: It’s lonely caring for my terminally ill husband 24/7
Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022
Jak Knight, comedian who starred in ‘Bust Down,’ dies at 28
The Latest
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Sports
This You Gotta See: Contreras brothers take the All-Star stage together in Los Angeles
Cubs fans will tune in knowing almost for certain that starting NL catcher Willson Contreras is representing the team on a big stage for the final time.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Dylan Cease pitched another gem Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox rout Twins, get needed series victory heading into All-Star break
Dylan Cease pitched seven innings of one-hit, scoreless ball, lowering his ERA to 2.15
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Casey_Hoekstra__Jack___Sarah_Price__Louise_.jpg
Theater
‘Dear Jack, Dear Louise’: Northlight delivers romantic wartime letters full of romance, humor
Sarah Price, Casey Hoekstra crackle with chemistry as the couple courting by mail.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
7 killed, 2 teens among at least 15 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
Three men were killed in less than 12 hours in Lawndale.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22198691066884.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
The Clark County clerk’s office in Nevada showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday.
By Associated Press
 