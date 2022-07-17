Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: Day 3 Photo Gallery

The final day of Pitchfork Music Fest started with a slow trickle of people, not unlike Friday’s under-capacity response to the nonstop rain.

Though tickets were available all weekend, the weather didn’t help bring in the crowds that normally pack the event year after year. Mud lingered on the Union Park grounds on a humid Sunday when rain fell sporadically and the sun was seldom seen.

The change of pace did have silver lining, allowing for shorter lines and access to copious food vendors and the festival features including the Backstage DashPass with in-person artist interviews and meet and greets, as well as the Purple Parlor offering DJ sets and a lounge vibe.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds at Pitchfork’s final day, with a roster that included hip hop veterans and “Tonight Show” house band The Roots, Chicago’s own rapper/poet Noname and alt hip-hop creator Earl Sweatshirt.

Fans take cover after rain arrives Sunday evening during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans snap their fingers to a song as Earl Sweatshirt performs at the Pitchfork Music Festival. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendees in ponchos enjoy their beverages during one of the rainy stretches Sunday at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times