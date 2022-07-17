The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with with first pick in draft

The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.

Jae C. Hong/AP

The White Sox drafted Oswego East left-hander Noah Schultz 26th overall with their first -round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.

Schultz, a 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt recruit, possesses 91-93 velocity and a slider that is considered his best pitch. He is the tallest player in the draft.

Schultz missed much of his senior season with mononucleosis. Against college hitters in the Prospect League, he posted a 0.93 ERA in six starts covering 19 1/3 innings, racking up 37 strikeouts and allowing seven walks.

“Noah is a rare talent, and it was a bit unexpected to us that he would be available at pick No. 26,” Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said. “We could not be more excited about his future. He is a 6-foot-9, left-handed pitcher, who moves very athletically. We believe Noah has a huge ceiling, can anchor a rotation down the road and will be part of something very special for the White Sox. His talent and character speak loudly today, and we believe will be even louder in the future.”

MLB.comranked Schultz as the No. 49 prospect in the draft.Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 1 prospect in Illinois.

Schultz is the firsthigh school pitcher taken by the Sox in the first round since Kris Honel of Providence in 2001.

