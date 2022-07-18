3 hurt — including 2 Chicago police officers — after squad car strikes vehicle in Logan Square

Three people were hurt — including two Chicago police officers — after their squad car struck a vehicle in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The officers were going south about 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when they struck a vehicle driving west on Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The officers were taken to area hospitals and were listed in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

The incident was under investigation.

