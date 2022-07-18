The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Logan Square News Chicago

3 hurt — including 2 Chicago police officers — after squad car strikes vehicle in Logan Square

The incident occurred about 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 hurt — including 2 Chicago police officers — after squad car strikes vehicle in Logan Square
A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV shattered the windshield July 3, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Three people were hurt — including two Chicago police officers — after their squad car struck a vehicle July 18, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times files

Three people were hurt — including two Chicago police officers — after their squad car struck a vehicle in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The officers were going south about 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when they struck a vehicle driving west on Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The officers were taken to area hospitals and were listed in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the struck vehicle was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition, police said.

The incident was under investigation.

Next Up In News
17-year-old girl shot while sitting in car in Englewood
CPD sergeant has died following apparent suicide attempt: police
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
7 killed, 2 teens among at least 15 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
A camp that saves young lives
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 18, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was killed in a shooting July 11, 2022, in West Englewood.
Crime
17-year-old girl shot while sitting in car in Englewood
She was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship
Cubs
Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.
Nation/World
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
In Greenwood, Indiana — south of Indianapolis — a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
By Associated Press
 
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.
White Sox
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with first-round pick
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 