First muskie topping 50 inches “released unharmed and swam away angry!”

John Burke of Lake Zurich tweeted, “I finally broke the 50-inch club! I know you would appreciate it.”

The 52-inch muskie, which was estimated at 44 pounds, came on a black bucktail with a single chartreuse blade the afternoon of June 29. Burke was fishing Portage Bay on Eagle Lake in Ontario, out of Pine Beach Resort.

“Released unharmed and swam away angry!” he tweeted.

I like the wording in that line.

Burke will have Lax Reproductions will do the reproduction mount.

