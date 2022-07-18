The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

In wake of parade shooting, some scammers focus on Latino residents

Some people calling Hispanic residents in the Highland Park area have claimed to be lawyers, or say they work for the Mexican consulate, and have offered help — for a fee — in getting visas intended for victims of violent crimes.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE In wake of parade shooting, some scammers focus on Latino residents
The Highland Park Public Library

The Highland Park Public Library, the site of recent community meetings held to spread information about what resources are available for victims of the 4th of July shooting.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Scammers appear to have descended on the Highland Park area in the wake of the mass shooting at the July 4 parade — and some of them are focused on Latino residents.

People living both in Highland Park and neighboring Highwood say they have received phone calls from people claiming to be lawyers or saying they are calling from the Mexican consulate.

They offered to expedite — for a fee — applications for what is known as a “U visa,” which is intended for victims of certain violent crimes. It gives visa holders legal status for four years and can serve as a pathway to citizenship.

Other residents say people have shown up at their door with similar claims.

Consul General Reyna Torres, from the Mexican consulate in Chicago, said scammers have tried to perpetrate this kind of fraud against Latino residents before. But in targeting those impacted by a mass shooting, she said, this scam is particularly galling.

“There’s nobody from the consulate calling people,” Torres warned. “Don’t let them fool you.”

Ambassador Reyna Torres, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago

Ambassador Reyna Torres, consul general of Mexico in Chicago, addressed parade-goers at a press conference on Monday in Highland Park. She said that the consulate was not contacting people offering visa assistance in exchange for a fee.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

On Monday, the city of Highland Park moved to address the situation and clarify what resources are available to Spanish-speaking residents.

Local leaders got wind of the attempted scams after potential targets contacted trusted community organizations to verify.

Some of those targeted reached out to the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic. Immigration outreach coordinator Alicia de La Cruz said the clinic talked with two people who were targeted over the phone and more who were contacted in person.

Alicia de la Cruz, Immigration Outreach Coordinator for the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic

Alicia de la Cruz, immigration outreach coordinator for the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic, warned parade-goers about scammers offering visa assistance at a press conference on Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“They were telling them, ‘I’m a lawyer; I’m going to help you, and the lawyers are going to help you with your U visa,’” de La Cruz said. “It doesn’t work like that, it’s not so easy.”

There is a six-year backlog in visa applications, according to the clinic’s senior attorney, Esteban Carbajal. Carbajal said the clinic had begun to review visa applications from residents impacted by the parade shooting and that applicants should only seek help from organizations that are verified.

In response to the attempted fraud, Highland Park published the names of trusted organizations that those impacted by the shooting can contact for mental health services, financial services and legal aid.

Ambassador Reyna Torres, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago

Ambassador Reyna Torres, consul general of Mexico in Chicago, addressed parade-goers at a press conference on Monday in Highland Park. She said that the consulate was not contacting people offering visa assistance in exchange for a fee.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“These are the names we want people to become familiar with to prevent and avoid families falling victim to fraud,” said Carmen Patlan, director of the Highwood Public Library.

The city is also opening a Resource Navigation Center at Lincoln Elementary School iin Highland Park and a satellite location at the Highwood library. Starting Tuesday, “navigators” at these centers will be available to direct people to the appropriate organization according to their need.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son
Pritzker touts emergency rule change to give State Police ‘fuller picture’ of FOID card applicants’ history
Cooper Roberts, 8, shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, sees ‘hopeful progress’
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
Billy Corgan to play benefit show for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
The Latest
Mourners greet and hug on another at the funeral for Kevin McCarthy at Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son
McCarthy, 37, worked at a gene therapy startup and graduated from DePaul University; he died alongside his wife, Irina.
By Mary Norkol
 
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson tells it like it is: ‘I’ve got to get better’ on defense
The American League’s All-Star starter at shortstop took a hard look at his own play during the first half of the season. It was far from perfect.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
Crime
After 3 suicides by Chicago police officers, top cop fends off rising criticism for routinely canceling days off
Four members of the City Council are calling for hearings on mental health challenges facing police.
By Tom Schuba
 
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996.
Columnists
Democratic 2024 convention site team visits Chicago next week; Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee
Republicans love to bash Chicago. But when it comes to picking a city to host its summer meeting, the Republican National Committee selected Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 17, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting
About 5:45 p.m., the teen was approached by a person who opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 