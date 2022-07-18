The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Sports Media Sports Blackhawks

Eddie Olczyk joining Seattle Kraken’s broadcast team

Olczyk, who has been on Hawks broadcasts since 2006, couldn’t reach an agreement with management on a new contract. His deal expired after the season.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
merlin_73083767.jpg

Eddie Olczyk (right) and Pat Foley are calling Blackhawks playoff games together but apart. Foley is in a production truck outside the United Center, and Olczyk is at NBC Sports Network’s studios in Stamford, Conn.

James Foster/Sun-Times

The Blackhawks’ teardown has reached the TV booth. Longtime analyst Eddie Olczyk will not return to the team. He’ll join the Kraken’s broadcast booth and continue as an analyst for TNT.

Olczyk, who has been on Hawks broadcasts since 2006, couldn’t reach an agreement with management on a new contract. His deal expired after the season.

More to come ...

