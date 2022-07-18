Eddie Olczyk joining Seattle Kraken’s broadcast team
Olczyk, who has been on Hawks broadcasts since 2006, couldn’t reach an agreement with management on a new contract. His deal expired after the season.
The Blackhawks’ teardown has reached the TV booth. Longtime analyst Eddie Olczyk will not return to the team. He’ll join the Kraken’s broadcast booth and continue as an analyst for TNT.
More to come ...
