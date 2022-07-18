The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son

McCarthy, 37, worked at a gene therapy startup and graduated from DePaul University; he died alongside his wife, Irina.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Funeral held for Highland Park parade shooting victim Kevin McCarthy, who died after shielding toddler son
Mourners greet and hug on another at the funeral for Kevin McCarthy at Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Mourners greet and hug on another at the funeral for Kevin McCarthy at Donnellan Family Funeral Services in Skokie on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cars packed the funeral home parking lot — and spilled into neighboring lots along bustling Skokie Boulevard on Monday afternoon as somber mourners entered the building.

They were there to say their final goodbyes to Kevin McCarthy, a 37-year-old husband and father who died after being shot while shielding his toddler son from bullets during the deadly Highland Park July 4 parade massacre.

His funeral took place less than a week after his wife, Irina McCarthy’s, who also died in the attack.

Kevin McCarthy’s funeral service Monday drew many supporters to Donnellan Family Funeral Services in north suburban Skokie.

Paula Thompson was leaving the funeral when she told reporters she had worked with the family but didn’t know Irina and Kevin McCarthy personally.

But she knew they were “a strong family” who “held each other up,” she said.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were two of seven people who were killed after a gunman opened fire from his perch on a rooftop in downtown Highland Park July 4. Eduardo Uvaldo, Jacki Sondheim, Katherine Goldstein, Stephen Strauss and Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza were also killed.

Aiden McCarthy, 2 ½, — the son of Irina and Kevin — was shielded from gunfire by his father.

“He had Aiden under his body when he was shot,” McCarthy’s father-in-law told the Chicago Sun-Times in the days after the shooting.

Aiden’s parents were “obsessed” with him, Brittany Chism, a close friend told, the Chicago Sun-Times last week. Irina McCarthy’s father, Michael Levberg, expressed a similar sentiment.

“They were crazy about their child,” he told the Sun-Times, his voice breaking.

Even at such a young age, he inherited parts of his parents, said Chism, who was Irina McCarthy’s best friend since grade school, adding he has his mother’s “funny personality.”

Kevin McCarthy worked for a gene therapy startup after earning a degree in finance from DePaul University.

Following Monday’s service, a small group lingered outside the doors, sharing hugs.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
In wake of parade shooting, some scammers focus on Latino residents
Pritzker touts emergency rule change to give State Police ‘fuller picture’ of FOID card applicants’ history
Cooper Roberts, 8, shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, sees ‘hopeful progress’
On Highland Park’s day of horror, a small act of kindness for a little dog hurt in the chaos
Billy Corgan to play benefit show for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Cooper Roberts, 8, Highland Park parade shooting victim, ‘continues to fight as hard as he can’
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson tells it like it is: ‘I’ve got to get better’ on defense
The American League’s All-Star starter at shortstop took a hard look at his own play during the first half of the season. It was far from perfect.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
Crime
After 3 suicides by Chicago police officers, top cop fends off rising criticism for routinely canceling days off
Four members of the City Council are calling for hearings on mental health challenges facing police.
By Tom Schuba
 
The Highland Park Public Library
Highland Park parade shooting
In wake of parade shooting, some scammers focus on Latino residents
Some people calling Hispanic residents in the Highland Park area have claimed to be lawyers, or say they work for the Mexican consulate, and have offered help — for a fee — in getting visas intended for victims of violent crimes.
By Michael Loria
 
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996.
Columnists
Democratic 2024 convention site team visits Chicago next week; Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee
Republicans love to bash Chicago. But when it comes to picking a city to host its summer meeting, the Republican National Committee selected Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 17, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting
About 5:45 p.m., the teen was approached by a person who opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 