Menu planner: Lemony Brussels sprout salad is filling and nutritious

Lemony Brussels sprout salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes; resting time: 3 to 4 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 large red potatoes, cut into 2-inch cubes

1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound skirt steak

Coarse salt to taste

Pepper to taste

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Lemon vinaigrette to taste

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Toss together Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Scrape mixture onto baking sheet. Roast 30 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking. Meanwhile, heat a cast-iron pan or nonstick skillet over high heat. Season steak with coarse salt and pepper on both sides. Drop onto pan, searing 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until just browned. Transfer to cutting board; rest 3 to 4 minutes. Slice into small strips. To assemble, divide vegetables and steak evenly among serving plates. Top each with some Parmesan and vinaigrette.

Per serving: 369 calories, 32 grams protein, 17 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 5.5 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 166 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Herbed pork tenderloin

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup chopped flatleaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons olive oil

1 (1- to 1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine parsley, rosemary, mustard and oil. Rub over all sides of pork. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, foil-lined and coated with cooking spray. Bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes. Slice into medallions to serve.

Per serving: 196 calories, 25 grams protein, 10 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 108 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Chicken marbella

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 to 6 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

1/2 cup prunes

1/3 cup pitted green olives

1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken legs

2 pounds skinless bone-in chicken thighs

1/2 cup fresh flatleaf parsley

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together wine, brown sugar, oregano, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the salt and pepper. Add garlic, capers, prunes and olives; stir to combine. Add the chicken, nestling it in among the olives and prunes. Gently stir in remaining vinegar and the parsley. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours; serve.

Per serving: 202 calories, 22 grams protein, 8 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 116 milligrams cholesterol, 307 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Pork paninis

Heat a ridged grill pan or large nonstick skillet on medium. Lay 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices from a loaf of round country white bread on a cutting board; coat with cooking spray. Turn 4 slices; spread other side with 1 tablespoon bottled mango chutney. Turn and top each of remaining 4 slices with 2 slices cooked leftover pork, sliced red onion, roasted red peppers (from a 12-ounce jar, drained on paper towels) and 1 slice Jarlsberg or other cheese. Top with other slices of bread, chutney side down. Grill 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts. Remove to cutting board and halve.

Huevos rancheros

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon cumin; mix well. Brush 4 corn tortillas with more olive oil; bake tortillas 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. In a large nonstick skillet, fry 4 large eggs in olive oil until whites and yolks are set. Serve eggs on the tortillas along with the bean mixture, salsa, crumbled Greek feta cheese, diced avocado and cilantro.

Pizza baked potatoes

Bake 4 medium potatoes. Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 cups chunky spaghetti sauce. Spoon sauce over slashed hot baked potatoes. Divide 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and sprinkle on top. Garnish with the kids’ favorite pizza toppings.

Roast beef sandwiches with tarragon coleslaw

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups packaged angel hair coleslaw mixture, 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions, 2 teaspoons dried (or 2 tablespoons fresh) chopped tarragon, 3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cut 1 (16-inch) baguette in half lengthwise. Spread with a buttery spread on bottom half. Divide 8 ounces thinly sliced lower-sodium deli roast beef evenly over bottom of baguette. Arrange slaw mixture over beef along with 8 thin slices of tomato; top with other half of baguette. Cut into 4 servings.