The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Lemony Brussels sprout salad is filling and nutritious

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Lemony Brussels sprout salad is filling and nutritious
Lemony Brussels sprout salad.

Lemony Brussels sprout salad.

Dominic Perri

Lemony Brussels sprout salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes; resting time: 3 to 4 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 large red potatoes, cut into 2-inch cubes

1/2 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound skirt steak

Coarse salt to taste

Pepper to taste

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Lemon vinaigrette to taste

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Toss together Brussels sprouts, potatoes, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Scrape mixture onto baking sheet. Roast 30 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking. Meanwhile, heat a cast-iron pan or nonstick skillet over high heat. Season steak with coarse salt and pepper on both sides. Drop onto pan, searing 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until just browned. Transfer to cutting board; rest 3 to 4 minutes. Slice into small strips. To assemble, divide vegetables and steak evenly among serving plates. Top each with some Parmesan and vinaigrette.

Per serving: 369 calories, 32 grams protein, 17 grams fat (40% calories from fat), 5.5 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 166 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Herbed pork tenderloin

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup chopped flatleaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons olive oil

1 (1- to 1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, combine parsley, rosemary, mustard and oil. Rub over all sides of pork. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, foil-lined and coated with cooking spray. Bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes. Slice into medallions to serve.

Per serving: 196 calories, 25 grams protein, 10 grams fat (46% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 75 milligrams cholesterol, 108 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Chicken marbella

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 to 6 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed

1/2 cup prunes

1/3 cup pitted green olives

1 1/2 pounds skinless chicken legs

2 pounds skinless bone-in chicken thighs

1/2 cup fresh flatleaf parsley

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, whisk together wine, brown sugar, oregano, 2 tablespoons vinegar and the salt and pepper. Add garlic, capers, prunes and olives; stir to combine. Add the chicken, nestling it in among the olives and prunes. Gently stir in remaining vinegar and the parsley. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours; serve.

Per serving: 202 calories, 22 grams protein, 8 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 2.1 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 116 milligrams cholesterol, 307 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Pork paninis

Heat a ridged grill pan or large nonstick skillet on medium. Lay 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices from a loaf of round country white bread on a cutting board; coat with cooking spray. Turn 4 slices; spread other side with 1 tablespoon bottled mango chutney. Turn and top each of remaining 4 slices with 2 slices cooked leftover pork, sliced red onion, roasted red peppers (from a 12-ounce jar, drained on paper towels) and 1 slice Jarlsberg or other cheese. Top with other slices of bread, chutney side down. Grill 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts. Remove to cutting board and halve.

Huevos rancheros

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon cumin; mix well. Brush 4 corn tortillas with more olive oil; bake tortillas 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp. In a large nonstick skillet, fry 4 large eggs in olive oil until whites and yolks are set. Serve eggs on the tortillas along with the bean mixture, salsa, crumbled Greek feta cheese, diced avocado and cilantro.

Pizza baked potatoes

Bake 4 medium potatoes. Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 cups chunky spaghetti sauce. Spoon sauce over slashed hot baked potatoes. Divide 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and sprinkle on top. Garnish with the kids’ favorite pizza toppings.

Roast beef sandwiches with tarragon coleslaw

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups packaged angel hair coleslaw mixture, 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions, 2 teaspoons dried (or 2 tablespoons fresh) chopped tarragon, 3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cut 1 (16-inch) baguette in half lengthwise. Spread with a buttery spread on bottom half. Divide 8 ounces thinly sliced lower-sodium deli roast beef evenly over bottom of baguette. Arrange slaw mixture over beef along with 8 thin slices of tomato; top with other half of baguette. Cut into 4 servings.

Next Up In Taste
Grilling burgers and Beyond Meat patties: A time and temperature guide
New Chicago museum brings your inner child out to play — and enjoy some ice cream, too
Fewer stores and new menu drive the refresh of Subway sandwich shops
The scoop on microwaves: myth versus fact about this kitchen staple
Carrots are a most versatile vegetable — from salads to roasted side dishes
Menu planner: Grilled flat iron steak is both filling and delicious
The Latest
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
3 killed, 11 wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
A man, 36, and a woman, 29, were found fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. inside a condominium complex on the Near North Side. Monday night, a 28-year-old man died at Trinity Hospital on the South Side after he was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Empty lots located on the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Chicago
Past redlining practices linked to present-day abandoned properties in Cook County, new report says
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas would like the report to spark discussions about reforms to the county’s scavenger sales that occur every two years.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Multiple ambulances lined up outside of Chicago’s Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Crime
Man dropped off at Trinity Hospital with gunshot wound dies
The 28-year-old was dropped off about 9:53 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg and pronounced dead at the hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A teen boy was critically injured in a shooting July 18, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
15-year-old boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting
The teen was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest, armpit and left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 