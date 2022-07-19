Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Kings, catfish, smallmouth, largemouth, bluegill, lakers

The many options of summer fishing are highlighted in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Patty Walker emailed the photo at the top of her son with his PB largemouth bass:

Declan Walker (age 11) fishing at a private pond with his family [caught] his PB big bass.

It was 5.54 pounds.

Nothing like the big fish of summer.

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Perch are slow around southern Lake Michigan. The hope is the south/southwest winds this week will spark the bite.

SALMON-A-RAMA

The top five Chinook all were 30 pounds or better; biggest going 34.94 pounds. Click here for the complete list of standings.

NAVY PIER ANGLING

The north side of Navy Pier is open for anglers. The discounted parking for anglers is $9 daily, if out by 10 a.m.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

LLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

Torsten Uremovich with an apparent albino catfish from a pond. Provided by Tim “Spike” Davis

Tim “Spike” Davis texted the photo above of what appears to be an albino catfish, and this:

Took my godson fishing at a friend’s pond near LaSalle

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a good summer bluegill. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-crappie and bluegill have been very good. Pay attention to the winds. If the winds are blowing the same direction for a couple of days, work those outside weedlines with plastics. Best bait has been the IJO Plastics seducer. A few smaller bass can be taken as well with this presentation. Here is the nature pic of the week courtesy of TJ O’Malley [below]. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Nature photo of the week. T.J. O’Malley

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, Not much to report this week.I fished a local park district pond after all the rain on Friday.Good numbers of bluegills and bass, all on a foam popper.The next afternoon my daughter and her friend fished our retention pond withtenkararods.No photos to include because I was too busy unhooking fish and extricating flies from trees.It’s important to remember that for kids, quantity is more important than quality:they’ll enjoy catching one stunted bluegill after another rather than wait for a big bass or trout.I expect that we’ll be doing that again soon. I hope to have a moving water report for you later tonight.If time permits, I’ll spend some time casting on the Fox. Pete

Good largemouth bass from a Chicago lagoon in Bridgeport. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this from a Chicago lagoon in Bridgeport:

So we decided to do sum bass fishing at a lagoon and not a bad day, i caught 16 small LMB and my brother got in 2 nice size bass, biggest was 2 pounds both caught on a KVD chill Craw

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported large shiners are catching largemouth in west suburbs.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

BoRabb Williams messaged:

Dale Bowman.... Blue Catfish are on FIRE...but you must Locate them 1st.... they’re not on the BOTTOM.

Here’s his original post from Monday:

This morning at Braidwood.... KILLED EM...40 Blue Catfish... Ready for the Funky Fingers Production Picnic... ya Digg!!!..... Thank to Wayne Wonder of Team Krappie Inc.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Brennan at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said bluegill are good on crawlers and waxies on deeper weed lines; catfish on cutbait or crawlers all over; walleye on crawlers or minnows in current; bass seeking shade (deep or matted vegetation), try frogs or Senkos.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, LaSalle and Heidecke are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 7/18/2022 through 7/26/2022 Overall fishing has remained very good even with the hot temperatures. Boat traffic continues to be the most difficult part of a fishing day. Northern Pike fishing has been excellent. The fish are in 18-23 ft of water right off the weed edge. They can be caught lindy rigging suckers or speed trolling spoon plugs. The larger fish have been coming off of the larger suckers. The best locations have been by Willow point or by the gray condos. Walleye fishing has been almost non-existent. I haven’t caught a walleye in several trips out. I haven’t even heard of anyone having success with walleyes lately. Crappie fishing has been good. The fish are in the medium depth of weeds in 12-14 ft of water. They ca be caught on small fat head minnows or casting small plastics. The best color plastics have been purple or yellow for me. Some good success has come in front of the Village Supper Club or by Browns channel. Perch fishing has been all right. The fish are in 12-15 ft weeds. They can be caught on green hellgrammites or night crawler pieces. The best location is by the west end island or by the Yacht Club point. Largemouth bass are on the deep weed line. They can be caught casting deep diving crank baits or by fishing night crawlers. I caught several bass last week over 18 inches and one close to 6 lbs. The best location is by the gray condos or by the Village Supper Club. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 608-883-2050

DES PLAINES RIVER

Brian Athern found good smallmouth fishing on Hickory Creek, the tributary of the Des Plaines River. Provided

Brian Athern emailed the photo above and this from Hickory Creek, that wonderful tributary of the Des Plaines:

We had a good outing with the extended overcast day. Rains brought up water levels but visibility was good. Best one just short of 17 inches. Topwater was golden and a few on soft jerkbaits. Brian J Athern Darien IL

He also added this and the photo below:

My buddy Ricardo and I got a little pucker factor moment when an old dead standing sycamore tree fell into the deep pool where I pulled the big fish from. We were safely out of the drop/damage path. Brian

A sycamore that feel into Hickory Creek. Provided

I like the term “pucker factor,” but you could also think of that as cover to come.

DOWNSTATE

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said guys doing OK on catfish on the Fox evenings and night, then smallmouth and drum during the day.

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported some nice catfish especially on crawlers, but hit and miss; also some including a 30-pound flathead in Oswego.

Pete Lamar emailed:

HI Dale, A quick note about the Fox: levels have dropped back to normal Summer flows after all the rain last week, but things looked much different.The green glow was gone; I’d guess much of the algae build up was flushed downstream in the higher water levels.The river was running pretty clear, at least by the standards of the Fox in mid-July.I could count rocks on the bottom in thigh-deep water.Smallmouths should find conditions agreeable. Pete

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said that on the North side in 15-18 feet with drop-shots is good for both largemouth and smallmouth; in Geneva Bay, pumpkinseeds and bluegill are in 14-16, best on two jigs and spikes with a weight on the bottom.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 7/18/22 through 7/26/22 Fishing on Lake Geneva, remains a very consistent bite. Most fish species are very active and able to be caught. Northern Pike fishing has been the spotty. The fish are now positioned from 32-35 ft. Most of the fish are averaging around 26 inches with several legal fish taken throughout the week. I’ve been using small suckers fished on a lindy rig. The best location has been in Williams Bay and Fontana. Walleye fishing has been very good this last week, with both size and numbers being caught. All of the fish are being taken at night. Most of the fish have been caught on lindy rigs fished with either leeches or nightcrawlers. The best depth has been 14-17 ft. right on the weed line. Look for the fish by Abbey Springs and Fontana Beach. Largemouth bass have been very active. Most of the fish are in the 10-13 ft. range. They are very catchable in the morning and late afternoon. Most of the success is coming on top water lures. The best choice is either a chug bug or a Pop-R. The best location has been Williams Bay or by Trinkes. With the warming water, they can also be caught on the deep weed lines using Carolina rigs. I prefer a 2 ft. leader fished with a ½ oz weight. Either use green pumpkin lizards or an Arkie salty crawling grub. The best location has been the narrows or by Colemans Point. I position the boat in about 20 ft of water and cast in toward the structure. Lake Trout fishing has been very good. Basically the same pattern as last week. The fish are located 3-4 ft. off bottom in about 108-112 ft. of water. The best location is by Yerkes Observatory or Uhline’s Creek. Pan fish have been biting well. You will have to sort through a bunch of fish to catch the ones with decent size. The bigger fish seem to come from deeper water, the 15-18 ft. range. The most active specie has been the bluegill. Rock bass fishing is becoming a bit more limited. Look for the fish by the Elgin Club or in Geneva Bay, outside the buoys. Good Luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Chicagoan Charles Childes with a smallmouth bass from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin. Provided by Mike Norris

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 7/18/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake - With cooler temperatures last week bass fishing remained good on Big Green Lake.I am finding largemouth bass in water as shallow as three feet in and between piers where vegetation exists.Smallmouth bass are just a little deeper along hard bottom and rocky areas eight to twelve feet of water.Try using a Bass Pro Shops Stick O worm rigged wacky style for largemouth bass and Ned Rigs for smallmouth bass.Northern pike fishing is also good outside of weed lines and along primary drop offs.Live bait rig a three to four-inch sucker for the pike.Warmer weather expected over the Midwest this week and that could drive both the bass and pike deeper. Fox Lake – Water clarity is improving and so is the largemouth bass and northern pike fishing.Try fishing.Try casting wacky worms along rocky stretches of north shore, and along Chief Kuno Trail.Also try fishing artificial frogs in the lily pads and heavier vegetation in The Jug.A local angler caught a fifty-inch muskie on Fox Lake this past week.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

Sorry for the delay fellas, it’s been crazy around here Salmon fishing out on the big lake is on fire right now from Sturgeon Bay up to Washington Island.Lots of fish getting caught and some magnum sized Kings are being brought to the scales pretty much on a daily basis during the 9 day Kewaunee/Door County salmon tournament.100 to 180 feet of water has been a great depth and fishing the top 75 feet of the water column.Flasher and Howie Fly combinations have been hot, but the spoon bite is also turning on a bit more in recent days Bass fishing is getting back rolling again after a bit of a lull as we were dealing with massive amounts of alewives in the bay which made it a bit difficult to catch those bass.7 to 15 feet seems to be a good depth to focus your efforts right now and still fishing transition areas.Senkos, shorty tubes, Keitech swim baits and spy baits just a few of the top baits right now The Walleye fishing is also starting to pick up again as the water warms which is par for the course this time of year.Crawler harnesses, flicker minnows and a box full of Moonshine Shiver minnows is what should be packed in your boat for the Walleyes Perch fishing is still going very well throughout the area from Sturgeon Bay and south down to Chaudoirs Dock.Fathead minnows, crawlers and leaf worms are definitely the best baits Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle 1309 Green Bay Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Ph: 920-746-9916

HEIDECKE LAKE

Louis Morteo with one of the many and varied good fish he caught at Heidecke Lake. Provided

Louis Morteo emailed the photo above and this:

Had a magical day Wednesday the 13, my lucky number.Met you many years ago at Burnham at a Henry’s ice derby.Memorable since the ice started sinking until we spread out.Been a fan ever since but first time emailing. Bug Lou

By magical, he meant a mix of good bluegill, crappie, hybrid striped bass and smallmouth bass from the photos he sent.

As to that ice fishing event, it remains one of my all-time memories from my career.

Bob Johnson with a smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Heidecke lake water temps up to 80 now and weeds are all around making it a bit tough fishing sub surface baits. The top water can really be good if fishing a non pressured area if water. Some good largemouth are rolling on frogs in spots. Smallmouth bite is good using finesse baits mixed in rip rap and natural side. Crappie fisherman are on the spots and the Walleye trollers are always present.

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

George Peters with a good smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photoo above and this:

Hi Dale, kkk up and stained after weekend rain, fish close to banks where water is clearing. 18 smallie!

He also emailed the photo below and this:

Fish of the day, a 12 1/2 rock bass they don’t get much bigger. Hit a # 2 mepps spinner. G. Peters

George Peters with a big rock bass. Provided

The Kankakee is one of several places where I am pretty sure the state record rock bass has been caught from multiple times without knowing it.

LAKE ERIE

LAKEFRONT

Isaiah Jeong with a smallmouth bass in a classic setting on the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Isaiah Jeong messaged from Instagram (sociologyofsmallies) the photo above from late June and this:

Hi Dale, I just wanted share this photo with you of a classic Chicago smallie with the view! Hope all is well.

As long as I can see photos like this, I should be doing well.

Brian Caunter at Henry’s Sports and Bait said while working a charter he was 10 miles out in 100 feet for lakers and some coho.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

on my way to Icast but Perch is slow Smallmouth ok sheephead off and on a few nice Steelhead at Diversey

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of Chicago it is mostly lakers with a smattering of coho, kings and steelhead, in 90-130 is best, some on spoons, some on Dodgers and flies, Spin-N-Glos deep for lakers. Out of North Pint, kings early on hill, some good 120-220 for coho, steelhead and some lakers; fishing improved in both locations.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said 90 out to the deep water, most action down 40-60, for hefty coho, kings, steelhead and lakers up here; flies and Dodgers but spoons doing better now but Dodgers and flies also work. Some perch, but not numbers, from shore.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

The kings are in at Waukegan. The catch was dominated by kings this week with some lakers, steelhead and a occasional coho mixed in. Despite lots of NE and North winds, which usually move the fish deeper, 75 to 110 was the best depth all the way from the Illinois Beach Hotel to Highland Park. Standard size spoons From Warrior Lures in Two Face, Blueberry Muffin, Loki and Spoiler run on 200 to 300 copper lines and downriggers 45 to 75 were solid producers. Flasher/Fly combos on downriggers in those same depths and wire diver rods 90 to 140 were very good. Best combos were NBK or Cornfed flashers with Jimmy Fly or Smokin Fish Bullfrog or Aqua flies. Boats targeting lake trout instead of salmon did well in those same waters using chrome dodgers and white Mo Rigs or White flys just off the bottom. A few boats explored deep waters out to the shipping lanes and did well on coho and steelhead. So if the shallower kings won’t cooperate and the weather is good, deep waters over 180 feet could be a decent plan B. The weather again looks stable this week so I’d be surprised if the fish move much. Capt. Scott Wolfe schooloffishcharters.com 630-341-0550

Michael Trombino’s 31.57-pounder caught Monday night is indicative of the king bite.

LaSALLE LAKE

Darryl Turner, the blues fishing legend, said his two best blue catfish this year were 22 and 25, both coming on the same day some weeks ago.

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099. Despite what Google says if you ask for LaSalle State Fish and Wildlife Area, the hours remain the same: 6 a.m. to sunset.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

MAZONIA

Bill Lanham messaged this report:

Mazonia report for you. Water temps have touched 80 degrees now. I am targeting bluegills in 20 to 24 foot of water, using hand tied mini spinner rigs, much the same as a walleye spinner rig, tipped with small to medium leeches and longlined with appropriately weighted bullet sinkers. The larger fish has been relating to the mid-lake humps and normally hanging on the sides of the structure. Crappies have been consistent at the base of any weed-walls in depths of 18 to 22 foot of water. Casting 1/32nd ounce jigs in plastic or hair tipped with nothing but a crappie nibblet does the trick just fine. Largemouth bass like the weed-walls as well, so they let me know. I went on a hunt for the elusive redears the other day and found a few on the bottom in 24 foot of water and the fish I caught all came on Mini Mite jigs tipped with medium leeches

Good to hear from Lanham again.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Some hot weather has our Lakeland area lakes heating up, temps topping low 80’s in the afternoons.Best choices during these times are larger, cooler lakes.Certain species thrive in this heat, (air temps topping 90’s), others not so much. Bluegill:Very Good – TryNOTto catch some off weed edges of 12-14’.Live bait meant for other species hard to keep away from schools of suspending Gills.Use leeches as your first choice followed by waxies, crappie minnows, then worms, as the Gills are ripping worms to pieces! Smallmouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Deep weed edges with sandgrass skirts in 12-16’.Ned rigs, Wacky Worms.Very nice Smallies with reports of fish to 22 ½.Tubes, jig and creature rigs also producing very well. Largemouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Better tucked into weeds, try heavy cover with Sweet Beavers on heavy jigs, Senko Wacky Worms and early /late day top-water Whopper Ploppers.Good #’s and size. Musky:Good-Very Good – Some exceptional fish this past week including a 50 river fish boated from a canoe and a 44 Tiger boated by guide Jake Smith on a Smity Jerks, had 5 in two days guiding, 4 of which were Tigers. Crappie:Good – Tough to find, mostly deeper fish reported, but very nice fish, including a pair of 15 SLABS caught by our own Dave Peterson.Medium fatheads and Mini-Mites reporting best catches. Yellow Perch:Fair-Good – Most Perch coming from sandgrass flats in 14-18’ of water using ½ crawlers on Lindy Rigs.Some incidental Perch located around cabbage flats on leeches while targeting Walleye. Walleye:Fair-Good – Working full crawlers or the biggest leeches available along rock, gravel humps of 20’26’ or 14-18’ weed edges has been best.Casting #7 & #8 Shad Raps along 10-14’ cabbage edges early AM also scoring nice Eyes in the 17-22 range. Northern Pike:Poor Don’t you know their teeth fall out in the summer and they quit biting?Digging way back for that excuse, but personally had a tough time enticing Pike this week.Not many good reports except for those using live bait, but even those were few. Hot water temps will actually speed up metabolisms of fish, unfortunately, hot water equates to low oxygen.Be careful playing and releasing fish when temps on the surface hit into the 80’s.This can be a very stressful time for caught fish. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

A mixed bag of big salmon and trout on southern Lake Michigan out of Indiana. Provided by Triplecatch Charters

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Fishing in65 to 90 ft of water straight out of burns ditch has been steady since last report. 40ft to the bottom is the action zone. Spoons best but fish on flasher flys and dodgers spin n glows on bottom. Perch fishing and steelhead fishing up close in the 20 to 40ft of water area has been slow. Hopefully the hard south wind this week will cool the water down a little up close and start the perch and steelhead action back up. Catfish in burns ditch good on triple s stinkbait and cut skipjack at night. Wolf lake in Hammond giving up a variety of fish for boat fisherman. Not uncommon to catch 4 or 5 species in a few hours of fishing moving around the lake both Indiana and Illinois sides

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale. With the recent heat wave & steady temperatures, fishing is heating up pretty well also. Here’s what’s been going on… Trolling on Lake Michigan has picked up in depths of 80-140 with spoons working best; a good number of Salmon are being caught. Perch continues to be on fire on Lake Michigan in the slips near the Illinois/Indiana border,Burns Ditch, & Gary Lighthouse. Crickets, beemoths, & minnows are all working excellently. Walleye are fairly steady on both the rivers & at Wolf Lake; leeches & nightcrawlers are still the faithful go-tos. Smallmouth Bass are doing moderately well on the rivers & at Hammond Marina; baits of choice have been nightcrawlers & medium golden roaches. Catfishing is on fire, with anglers at hotspots like the Kankakee & Little Calumet Rivers, Dowling Park, & Pine & Stone Lakes using mealworms, nightcrawlers, cutbait, & stinkbait.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

SHABBONA LAKE

Sam at Boondocks reported catfish doing well on crawlers or leeches off the bottom; bluegills are good (some being while catfishing); and largemouth doing well on topwaters; some hybrids, too; water at 80 and warming.

Summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait Shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11-8 daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

John Ciscato with a nice Chinook from Port Washington, Wis. Provided

William Kovacic messaged the photo above and this:

My nephew, John Ciscato of Steiger, with a nice 20 lb King from Port Washington WI. His first king salmon.

Kovacic added:

Dale, the giant Kings are showing up now from Sturgeon Bay to Milwaukee. Fish over 25-30 lbs are caught daily. Tons of alewives have been in Green Bay and northern Lake Michigan, in many cases dieing off and creating bad smell on the beaches, reminicent of the 1960s, but not as bad. Good news is the baitfish are flurishing, bad news for Green Bay walleye anglers the past 3 weeks since the alewives gave the walleyes and bass all the food they wanted. Also, the perch up there are unusually large, which bodes well for the future. I spend most weekends up there fishing.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said action in 110-120 for kings, steelhead and lakers; perch are slow; an occasional walleye in the river; there were steelhead running the river last week.

WOLF LAKE

Genesis Gibbs with a good catfish from Wolf Lake. Provided

Sharon Gibbs tweeted the photo above and this in late June:

my daughter Genesis Gibbs 10 years old missed the free fishing weekend but made up for it today and caught her first flathead catfish 8lbs 24 inches, she wants to enter it into the fish of the week. She was scared to touch it a first but she managed.

In a followup, Gibbs tweeted:

Today at Wolf Lake, IL and she used her rod her grandfather got her on a big juicy worm

Normally that would be a lock for a Fish of the Week, but it happened to come at a time with a lot of big fish with good stories.

But several things encourage me: a young person fishing, a young person connected to other generations and learning from them, and it is a good fish from a heavily fished urban body of water.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Wolf lake in Hammond giving up a variety of fish for boat fisherman. Not uncommon to catch 4 or 5 species in a few hours of fishing moving around the lake both Indiana and Illinois sides

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

A big fat walleye from the Wolf River. Provided by Gary Bloom

Gary Bloom emailed the photo above above and this from Winnecone:

So hard to get a great picture when you fish alone. 27 inch .Fat girl.Still swimming. Caught on salmo.

He seemed to manage.

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: